Google working closely with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G Jio smartphone: When is the launch?

Reliance Jio and Google are working closely to launch a new 5G affordable smartphone in India by later this year. Check new details about the upcoming Jio 5G phone.

Last year, at Google for India virtual event, top company executive announced that Google will bring a new affordable 5G smartphone in partnership with Reliance Jio. CEO Sundar Pichai now reveals more details about the upcoming smartphone, which is a result of the Google-Jio collaboration. Also Read - Reliance Jio, itel bring a 4G smartphone under Rs 4,000 for India

During a virtual conference with select reporters from Asia Pacific, Pichai highlighted that Google is working closely with the telecom giant to bring the promised “affordable” smartphone. “We are focused on building an affordable phone… we are committed to making progress on the project and we are working with them (Jio),” Pichai said during the virtual meet. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: 5 tips to backup your favorite photos

When is the Jio 5G phone launching?

Currently, there are no details about the release date of the Google-Jio affordable smartphone. We do expect the smartphone, which is said to come with 5G support, by later this year. It could also be possible that the phone could release when Jio announces its 5G network in the country. The telecom operator is currently testing 5G network in some parts of the country. Also Read - Microsoft trying to make Surface Duo its Nintendo DS: All that we know

Reliance Jio currently sells few 4G smartphones in the country, the latest one being the JioPhone 2, launched in India several years ago. With the Jio Phone and the JioPhone 2, Reliance aimed at offering affordable 4G smartphone experience to the masses. The idea with be the same for the upcoming Jio-Google smartphone, to offer 5G experience to everyone in the country.

Some reports suggest that Reliance Jio could launch the Jio-Google smartphone at the annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 later this year. Reliance is yet to reveal the AGM date for 2021.

Reports also suggest that Reliance Jio is working on JioBook. The affordable Jio laptop is expected to come with a version of Android OS, called JioOS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (SM6125), The JioBook laptop could launch by later this year or next year.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2021 9:35 AM IST

