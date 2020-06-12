Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

Reliance Jio has officially announced that the JioFiber customers will now get one year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost. The Amazon Prime membership usually costs Rs 999 for an year, but Jio is extending this benefit to all users already active on a Gold or above plan. Also Read - Jio यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है Amazon Prime का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

How to get Jio’s free Amazon Prime offer

As per official communication from Reliance Jio, both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for this offer. Customers on Silver and Bronze plan can simply recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plan to avail this exciting offer. Also Read - Jio Platforms को मिला एक और निवेशक, ADIA ने किया 5,683 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश

1. JioFiber user needs to recharge and activate JioFiber Gold or above plan

2. Visit MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to your JioFiber account

3. Click on the 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership banner and sign-in to your Amazon Prime account to enjoy Also Read - Reliance Jio announces 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The Amazon Prime offer for JioFiber means that they will now be able to enjoy the entire gamut of Amazon Prime membership like free Prime Video subscription, free fast delivery of products,

early access to top deals, ad-free Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. Also, today’s premier of GULABO SITABO movie.



Recently, the telco has also announced 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The offer is currently active for Jio prepaid users. Customers can either choose monthly, annual or data add-on vouchers to avail this offer. It is available on recharges worth Rs 401, Rs 2,599, and on the data add-ons.

The 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP means you save Rs 399 straight away. The VIP subscription allows free access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content that are included in this particular plan. You will also be able to enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket and Premier League.