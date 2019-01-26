comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint
News

Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint

News

Jio registered 38 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2018

  • Published: January 26, 2019 4:19 PM IST
reliance-jio-mukesh-ambani-screengrab

Reliance Jio became the overall market leader across all handset types in 2018 with a market share of 21 percent as feature phones grew faster than smartphones for the first time ever, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

Jio, which has 28 crore users, registered 38 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Indian market saw new category leaders in both feature phone and smartphone segments.

“India remains the largest market in terms of global feature phone volume. India and Middle East are driving the feature phone market, capturing almost 3/4th of global feature phone sales in 2018,” said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.

“Reliance Jio captured 38 per cent of the feature phone segment in just over a year with its compelling value proposition compared to normal 2G feature phones,” he added. Reliance Jio Infocomm last week reported a 65 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the October-December 2018 period.

For Jio, average data consumption per user per month is 10.8GB and average voice consumption is recorded at 794 minutes per user per month. “Additionally, the Jio ‘Monsoon Hungama’ offer focusing on upgrading 2G feature phone users, helped it to drive sales during the second half of 2018,” Pathak added.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2019 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration
thumb-img
News
Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint
thumb-img
News
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
thumb-img
Deals
Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration

Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint

Vodafone debuts Rs 154 prepaid plan with 6 months validity

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint

News

Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint
Vodafone's new Rs 479 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

News

Vodafone's new Rs 479 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day
Best mobile prepaid plans with long-term validity of 80 days and above

News

Best mobile prepaid plans with long-term validity of 80 days and above
Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users

News

Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users

हिंदी समाचार

इस स्मार्टफोन के ऊपर काटे गए सेब और केले, फिर भी नहीं टूटी डिस्प्ले

वोडाफोन ने लॉन्च किया नया 154 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेगी 184 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Republic Day 2019: BSNL ने पेश किया 269 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें क्या है खास

Republic Day 2019: हुवावे P20 लाइट पर मिल रहा है 7,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

70वां रिपब्लिक डे मना रहा है गूगल, डूडल के जरिए दर्शाई भारतीय धरोहर और संस्कृति

News

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration
News
WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration
Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint

News

Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint
Vodafone debuts Rs 154 prepaid plan with 6 months validity

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 154 prepaid plan with 6 months validity
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

News

Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle