India’s telecom subscriber base grew marginally to 1,183.77 million in April. This was on account of net mobile customers gained by Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the latest numbers on Monday.

“The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly increased from 1,183.51 million at the end of March 2019 to 1,183.77 million at the end of April 2019. Thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent,” TRAI said in subscriber report for April. Wireless subscribers grew by about half a million to 1,162.30 million in April. This is up from 1,161.81 million in March.

Telecom subscriber base in April 2019

Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added over 8.31 million customers. But, the growth was mitigated by loss of customers by Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Idea, MTNL and RCom. Jio led the market by adding over eight million customers alone. As a result, its total subscriber base grew to 314.8 million.

BSNL followed by adding 232,487 new mobile customers. This takes its total mobile customer base to 115.89 million. Bharti Airtel lost 3.28 million mobile customers, and Tata Teleservices 2.95 million. While Vodafone Idea lost 1.58 million, MTNL 4,170 subscribers, and RCom 108 customers.

Landline subscriber base in April 2019

The landline subscriber base further declined to 21.47 million in April. This is down from 21.70 million in March. BSNL leads with 227,596 customers. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gained 36,686 and 8,829 wireline customers during the month.

Broadband subscriber base in April 2019

The number of broadband subscribers increased 1.53 percent to 571.95 million in April. This is up from 563.31 million in March. Mobile devices accounting for over 96 percent of total connections.

Out of 317 broadband service providers, top-five service providers constituted 98.68 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers in April. This includes Reliance Jio with 314.81 million broadband subscribers, Bharti Airtel 115.71 million, Vodafone Idea 109.66 million, BSNL 22.29 million and Tata Teleservices 1.94 million broadband subscribers.

With inputs from PTI

