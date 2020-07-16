Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s first-ever Annual General Meeting that took place yesterday, presented an opportunity for the company to showcase a bunch of new tech and its latest developments to shareholders. Amidst the many announcements made by the company, one of the unique ones was the Jio Glass mixed-reality spectacles. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor with a Rs 33,737 crore investment

The Jio Glass is able to merge real and virtual elements together to create entirely new environments and visuals. There is a high-resolution display fit into the glasses themselves that let the user experience this. With the blending of both worlds, the Jio Glass will be able to seamlessly integrate digital elements with the geography around them and with real-world physics into play. Also Read - Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

Watch: Hammer Solo TWS Earbuds Review

Jio Glass features and specifications

Further, the Jio Glass MR glasses also feature a personalized audio system that supports all standard audio formats. It also produces audio straight from the glasses, hence eliminating the need for extra attachments for sound. This opens the doors for users to holographic video calls, along with interactive 3D avatars. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

With light to issues like the COVID-19 pandemic going on, Reliance Jio also mentioned that the Jio Glass can be used for 3D virtual classrooms, where the classes can be conducted via the Jio Mixed Reality Cloud. This will take online education a step ahead as the mixed reality factor will greatly add to how students currently take part in flat, two-dimensional online lectures.

The glasses can be easily linked to the cloud by a cable that attaches it to a smartphone. The Jio Glass itself weighs 75 grams. As per the company, it currently supports over 25 applications and more will be rolled out over the next year.

Reliance Jio also announced its 5G network in India which will be completely ‘Made in India’. The home-grown solution will be a relief amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions with China. The company announced the Jio TV Plus, Jio Mart, Jio Meet and more as well.