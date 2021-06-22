comscore Jio introduces chatbot to get information on 5G phone, laptop and more
Reliance Jio introduces chatbot to answer questions regarding its 5G phone, laptop and more

Reliance Jio is all set to host this year's Annual General Meeting on June 24 where it is expected to launch a 5G phone, laptop, and more.

How to watch Reliance AGM 2021

Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place on June 24 at 2PM. The event will be streamed live and to watch it you can head over to the company’s YouTube or social media channel including Twitter and Facebook.

Reliance Jio is two days away from hosting the much-anticipated AGM (Annual General Meeting) for this year, which is scheduled for June 24.  Ahead of the event, the telecom operator has now released a new chatbot that will allow people to get more information on the 2021 Jio event. Also Read - Jio maintains lead in 4G download speed, Vi in upload in May: TRAI

The new chatbot has been introduced in collaboration with WhatsApp and works in the same way as most of the app’s bots do. Here are all the details. Also Read - Airtel launches new Rs 456 prepaid plan: Check data, validity, call and other benefits

New Jio chatbot to get info on AGM 2021

It is revealed that people (especially the Jio shareholders) can take the help of the new bot to ask questions related to the 2021 AGM. The questions include dos and don’ts for the AGM, frequently asked questions, and more. This will help people know about the 44th AGM’s announcements this year with ease. Also Read - Jio Freedom Plans 2021: Jio launches 5 new prepaid plans with no daily data limit - check details

You are most likely to get answers on what to expect from the AGM, which includes products like Jio’s 5G phone, a laptop, and more details on the company.

The chatbot is developed by Jio Haptik, which is also the one that introduced us to the company’s bot for Coronavirus information.

All people need to do is follow these simple steps:

– Save the number ‘+917977111111.’ You can also head to http://wa.me/917977111111.

– Send a ‘Hi’ to the number.

– Following this, send your questions and you will get an instant message with a number of options.

– Select the option you like and go ahead with the steps to follow.

To recall, Jio is most likely to launch a 5G phone, which could be priced under Rs 5,000. The Jio 5G smartphone is expected to be made in collaboration with Google, something that has been rumoured for a long time.

It is most likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip, which throws light on Jio’s collaboration with Qualcomm, both rear and front cameras, a 2,000mAh battery, and more. It could possibly run Android Go.

Among other things, we might see Jio‘s first laptop, new services, the possibility of new plans, and more.

  Published Date: June 22, 2021 9:23 PM IST

