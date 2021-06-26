Reliance Jio has announced a new Rs 3,499 prepaid plan in India. The plan comes in addition to a number of long-term plans that provide people with benefits for a year. Also Read - Jio-Google partnership: From JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration and more

This new plan has joined a bunch of prepaid plans the telecom operator launched recently. If you are interested, here’s a look at what benefits you will get. Also Read - JioPhone Next is Jio's first smartphone made in collaboration with Google

Jio Rs 3,499 prepaid plan

The new Jio prepaid plan provides people with 3GB of 4G data daily. This totals up to 1,095GB of data for an entire year. If the data ends up being all used up, people would still be able to use the internet at 64Kbps. Also Read - Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India

It also includes unlimited voice calling and the allowance of 100 SMSs a day. To reiterate, the Rs 3,499 plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Besides these benefits, the plan offers free access to the Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The Rs 3,499 plan is now available on the Jio site and the app.

For those who don’t know, Jio already has Rs 2,399 and the Rs 2,599 annual prepaid plans. Both of them offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, and access to the aforementioned Jio apps. But, there are two differences. The Rs 2,599 plan includes an additional 10GB of data and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP (worth Rs 399) for a year.

There’s also a Rs 2,397 plan that was introduced recently. It offers a total of 365GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 SMSs a day, and access to a number of Jio apps,

Recent Jio prepaid plans announced

To recall, Jio recently announced new Freedom plans that don’t include any limit on daily data usage. There are five plans: the Rs 127 pack, the Rs 247 plan, the Rs 447 plan, the Rs 597 plan, and the Rs 2,397 plan.

All the plans are available on the Jio website, as well as, the MyJio app.