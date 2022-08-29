Jio, Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India soon: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) hosted its 45th Annual General Meeting today. At the meeting, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the company will start deploying its non-standalone 5G network in India starting Diwali 2022. In addition to this, Ambani announced that it is working with Google to launch affordable 5G smartphones in India. Also Read - Reliance Jio AGM 2022: New Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops

'We're working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud-based services for India,' Ambani said during the company's AGM.

However, he didn't share more details as to when Jio will launch its 5G-enabled budget smartphone in India.

It is worth noting that the development of pocket-friendly 5G smartphones in collaboration with Google is a part of the company’s existing partnership with the US-based tech giant as a part of which the company had developed and launched JioPhone Next in India last year. The development followed Google investing $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio for a 7.73 percent stake in the company.

Interestingly, as per some reports, Reliance Jio was tipped to announce its 5G-enabled smartphone alongside the 5G network at RIL’s 45th AGM. While the company did confirm the reports of such a device being in development, it didn’t share a timeline of launch.

Apart from Google, the Reliance Industries Chairman also said that Jio was working with Meta to develop the metaverse and other immersive technologies. The development follows Meta investing $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake in the company.

At the event, Ambani also announced that Jio was working with Microsoft for developing Azure ecosystem for cloud-enabled business applications and solutions targeted towards small and medium enterprises; Intel for developing cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations; and with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India that can also be deployed elsewhere in the world.

As India celebrates 75 yrs of Independence, with Reliance Jio, we’re committed to developing the digital infrastructure that enables the success of citizens and businesses, and achieves the New India,” Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon during the AGM.

“Jio is privileged to have some of the world’s leading technology players as strong partners in the ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration,” Ambani said at the event.