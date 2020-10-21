Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India

5G is currently the buzz in the industry and Jio is set to ride on it. At the recent Qualcomm 5G Summit, Reliance Jio Infocomm President Matthew Oomen has shed light on its plan for bringing 5G to India in partnership with Qualcomm. Jio will use Qualcomm’s 5G RAN technology (Radio Access Network) to bring the faster 5G networks to our shores soon. The company says it recently achieved speeds of up to 1GBps on its 5G product. Also Read - Jio ने की भारत में 5G रोल आउट करने की तैयारी, Qualcomm के साथ मिलाया हाथ

Reliance says it has already developed a 5G RAM product that can take advantage of the Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms. "This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio," said the company in a press statement. The platform is said to feature support for all key bands on the sub-6GHz and mmWave platforms.

"Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies.

Rajen Vagadia, VP, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India, said, “We’re delighted to enter a new phase in our longtime relationship with Reliance Jio, building on our shared vision for 5G and supporting the digital transformation of India. As the need for reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences increases across India, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end-users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, health care, and retail. Jio is regarded as a game-changer in delivering cost-effective and widespread 4G network coverage to its subscribers and we look forward to working closely with them on the journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.”

When will Jio 5G arrive?

Sadly, Reliance is yet to mention a date or an estimated timeline for 5G’s arrival in India. However, once the Indian government allocates the 5G spectrum, Jio could be among the first, if not the first, telecom operators to come up with 5G network in India. Unlike the other networks, Jio currently relies on a 4G LTE-only network. Given the faster pace at which the company expanded its 4G network a few years ago, it won’t be long before 5G comes to India.

A few months ago at the RIL AGM event, Jio announced a partnership with Google to develop low-cost 4G and 5G smartphones. Currently, there are rumors of Jio working on an affordable 5G phone. The smartphone itself is expected to cost less than Rs 5,000, which could be on the lines of the JioPhone feature phone.