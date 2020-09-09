Reliance Jio is reportedly set to launch affordable Android phones later this year. The telco may use its partnership with Google to make this happen. The new report from Business Standard quotes sources saying it will make 10 crore units of this device. The low-cost part of the phone will be facilitated by Jio, who will offer the device with bundled data plans. This is similar to how users can buy the JioPhone 4G feature phone right now. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

Jio has partnered with Google to develop a new Android-based smartphone OS. The two companies will work together to make entry level 4G smartphones as well as an entry level 5G smartphone. And it's possible the first device from this partnership could be unveiled in few months time.

The leading telecom player saw good demand for its first 4G feature phone few years back. And it believes that more users in India need to experience 4G, thereby shedding their 2G-powered phones. "There are many feature phone users who are itching to upgrade to a conventional smartphone if only it was somehow more affordable," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL.

Jio to compete with Chinese mobile giants

Pricing always plays a crucial part in determining interest of buyers in the country. This trait has helped brands from China like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo to offer quality products at lower price point. Allowing them to build a strong foundation in the market and displacing the local brands.

Jio’s ambition to enter the smartphone arena could pose some concerns for the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo. After all, it will be hard to compete with the telco and its pricing maneuvers. For now, we wait and see if Jio is able to pull off the product launch by this year itself. Or will they wait till 2021 to mark a new beginning. Make no mistake, Jio has come out of this pandemic stronger than its rivals, flushed with new set of investors under its belt. So, if the company has set its sights on the market, it will most likely pull that off.