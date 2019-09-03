Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has just launched a new app as part of a new service. The new app is called “JioGate” and it is part of a new apartment security service from Reliance Jio. According to the information available, this service is aimed to be a security management service for gated communities across the country. The “JioGate” app will allow customers to take control of a number of community-related functions. These include visitor management, records of delivery persons, daily staff, cabs, and more.

Reliance JioGate details

According to a report by Gadgets360, JioGate will compete with established players such as MyGate, Apartment Adda, and SmartGuard. The app for Reliance JioGate is already available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the name “JioGate”. App description stated, “We are changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises” safer. It goes on to claim that this will lead “to crime-free and theft-free community environments.” As part of the report, the app will allow users to use their smartphone as an intercom device.

Users will be able to allow or deny visitors directly from the app regardless of their location. Reliance Jio has also added a “panic alert” feature in the app. This will allow users to share their live location with their family or security guard in case of an emergency. We are not sure if the service has gone live or if it is still under testing phase. The app greets users with a login screen after a short splash screen. This screen also includes a “Create Account” button.

The report also spotted a case study that 3 Minds Digital organization made for JioGate. It is likely that Reliance Jio used the study in its internal meetings. “JioGate” service joins a growing number of Internet-based services that Jio is working on at the time of writing. This app launch also comes just days before the official launch for JioFiber.