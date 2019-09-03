comscore Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
  • Home
  • News
  • Jio launches its apartment security service Reliance JioGate
News

Jio launches its apartment security service Reliance JioGate

News

This service is aimed to be a security management service for gated communities across the country. The “JioGate” app will allow customers to take control of a number of community-related functions.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 8:22 PM IST
Reliance JioGate

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has just launched a new app as part of a new service. The new app is called “JioGate” and it is part of a new apartment security service from Reliance Jio. According to the information available, this service is aimed to be a security management service for gated communities across the country. The “JioGate” app will allow customers to take control of a number of community-related functions. These include visitor management, records of delivery persons, daily staff, cabs, and more.

Reliance JioGate details

According to a report by Gadgets360, JioGate will compete with established players such as MyGate, Apartment Adda, and SmartGuard. The app for Reliance JioGate is already available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the name “JioGate”. App description stated, “We are changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises” safer. It goes on to claim that this will lead “to crime-free and theft-free community environments.” As part of the report, the app will allow users to use their smartphone as an intercom device.

Users will be able to allow or deny visitors directly from the app regardless of their location. Reliance Jio has also added a “panic alert” feature in the app. This will allow users to share their live location with their family or security guard in case of an emergency. We are not sure if the service has gone live or if it is still under testing phase. The app greets users with a login screen after a short splash screen. This screen also includes a “Create Account” button.

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

Also Read

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

The report also spotted a case study that 3 Minds Digital organization made for JioGate. It is likely that Reliance Jio used the study in its internal meetings. “JioGate” service joins a growing number of Internet-based services that Jio is working on at the time of writing. This app launch also comes just days before the official launch for JioFiber.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

News

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
BSNL in talks with cable TV operators to offer triple play services

News

BSNL in talks with cable TV operators to offer triple play services
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन को AnTuTu बेंचमार्क में मिला जबर्दस्त स्कोर, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Big Billion Days Sale से पहले Flipkart का बड़ा एलान, अब हिंदी इंटरफेस भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने की अपने सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए Vodafone Play ऐप की मोबाइल वेबसाइट लॉन्च

Lava Z93 Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का स्टाइलिश खिलाड़ी


News

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
News
Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites
Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know
Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

News

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset