  Jio Mart service now available through MyJio app for mobile users
Jio Mart service now available through MyJio app for mobile users

Jio Mart was initially available through beta website and now the same service is operational through the main Jio app.

  Published: September 23, 2020 6:43 PM IST
Jio Mart, the online grocery service from Reliance is now available through the MyJio app. The feature is listed at the top of the app next to UPI. The platform is running on beta mode for now, but you get all the products listed with them. You can get groceries delivered with special discounts on offer. With this integration, Jio Mart is making sure people do not have to go to another website to buy groceries. Most Jio users have downloaded the MyJio app, and using it as a one-stop-shop for all Jio services makes sense. Also Read - Reliance cautions public against fake JioMart websites asking for franchisee-money

And since you have signed in using the Jio number, the service already has all your details, including delivery address. Head over to the Jio Mart section and you will find categories like Top Deals and Offers on Daily Essentials among others. Currently, Jio Mart is available in over 200 cities across the country. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

Jio Mart app downloaded by over 10 million users

This includes top tier metros as well as other parts of the country. You can order fruits, vegetables, rice, flour, and personal care products via the platform. In addition to the MyJio app, you can shop through WhatsApp as well. For this, they have created a unique 10-digit number that helps you with ordering and checks delivery status. Also Read - Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Jio Mart functions as a standalone app as well. And according to multiple reports, the app downloads crossed 10 million on Google Play Store in a quick time. According to App-Annie, the grocery platform is also moving fast in the overall shopping category. The app has bagged a third place on the Google Play store since its debut. Before the app, the company was taking orders through the website. And after the launch of the app, the company made some arrangements that allowed the customer to login using their existing account on all platforms.

  Published Date: September 23, 2020 6:43 PM IST

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile
Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile
Best Sellers