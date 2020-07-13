comscore Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures follows Intel Capital to invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15 percent stake
News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures follows Intel Capital to invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15 percent stake

News

This is the 13th stake sale for Jio Platforms since it announced the first deal with Facebook in April. Jio Platforms and Qualcomm will work together on rollout of 5G services in the country.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 8:59 AM IST
Jio-3

Jio Platforms, the digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has announced stake sale to Qualcomm Ventures. The venture arm of Qualcomm Incorporated has agreed to invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15 percent stake. This is the 13th deal for the company since it announced the first deal with Facebook in April. RIL has raised a total of Rs 1,18,318.45 crore through sale of 25.24 percent stake. Qualcomm Ventures joins Intel Capital as a minority stake holder in Jio Platforms. Also Read - Jio Platforms stake sale: Intel becomes 11th investor with Rs 1,894.50 crore investment

Jio Platforms: Unprecedented fund raising

Jio Platforms could be the biggest thing to ever come from India. It’s promise of digitally transforming the nation has found following among investors like KKR, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic, Mubadala and PIF. With the addition of Intel Capital, the digital arm showed that it is willing to add strategic players as investors. Qualcomm, which is the driving force behind 5G, does not want to be left behind. The investment is another strategic play to stay in the fastest growing smartphone market. Also Read - Jio Platforms gets 11th investment; Saudi Arabia's PIF to invest Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake

With this new deal, the company has an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. “The investment will deepen the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms, to support Jio Platforms on its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers,” Qualcomm said in a statement. After the PIF deal, it seemed like Jio Platforms won’t sell any additional stake in the company. Also Read - Reliance Jio finds 9th and 10th investment from TGP and L Catterton; Jio Platforms investment up to Rs 104,326.95 crore

However, it is now giving away smaller equity to strategic partners. We could see more such deals but it is not clear what percentage of equity stake RIL plans to sell. Reliance Jio, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has over 388 million 4G subscribers. It is also the one poised to deploy 5G first in India once the government completes the auction process. It’s greenfield 4G network is being promoted as capable of being switched to 5G with the help of software.

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Also Read

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

With Qualcomm onboard, the company will have one of the strongest partner with deep interest in 5G. In India, commercial 5G services are not expected to commence until 2022. However, when it does, most 5G smartphones will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipsets. This partnership could allow Jio to build it’s 5G infrastructure that takes the most advantage of Qualcomm’s 5G modem. For now, the technology arm of RIL continues to add high-profile investors while the pandemic is slowing the economy.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 8:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals
Deals
Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals
Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

News

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor
Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

News

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990
Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

6GB RAM+128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

4GB Ram+64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा वाले Infinix Hot 9 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM + 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फोन में हैं 5 कैमरा

OnePlus का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 690 प्रोसेसर के साथ GeekBench पर स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today
Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor

News

Jio Platforms: Qualcomm Ventures becomes 12th investor
OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG, could launch soon
Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

News

Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers