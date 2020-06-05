comscore Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore | BGR India
Jio Platforms gets 6th major deal as Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore for 1.85% stake

The latest deal takes the total amount of investment raised by Jio Platforms in six weeks to Rs 87,655.35 crore.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 8:30 AM IST
Jio Platforms has managed to get its sixth major deal in as many weeks. Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign fund from Abu Dhabi will be investing Rs 9093.6 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for 1.85 percent. After major moves from other companies including Facebook, the deal with Mubadala shows how Jio Platforms is shaping up as an eye-catching investment opportunity. Also Read - Reliance Jio 4X Benefit offer announced on recharges of Rs 249 and above; check details

Mubadala manages a global portfolio for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. The company manages about USD 229 billion in assets, at an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore and an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore. It operates in five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings across all asset classes. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber new plans offer up to 15,000 GB data benefits; check details

Reliance Jio: The six major deals so far

Jio Platforms now has sold a combined stake of 18.97 percent in the six major deals so far. This began with Facebook Inc investing Rs 43,574 crore to buy 9.99 percent on April 22. Then Silver Lake Partners invested Rs 5,655.75 crore for 1.15 percent. This was followed by Vista Equity Partners which invested Rs 11,367.00 crore in Reliance Jio for 2.32 percent. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

Soon after, General Atlantic invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in the company for another 1.34 percent. KKR then invested Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent. And now, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala has invested Rs 9093.6 crore for 1.85 percent. The latest deal takes the total amount of investment raised by Jio Platforms in six weeks to Rs 87,655.35 crore, as per a statement by RIL.

Perhaps the strong attraction towards Jio Platforms can be attributed to a few key points. The company is one of the top representatives for India’s digital potential. Its quick success has shown that the company also understands how the Indian market works.

