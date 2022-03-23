Jio platforms subsidiary launches end-to-end drone operations platform

Asteria Aerospace, a subsidiary of Jio platforms just launched SkyDeck, its end-to-end drone operations platform. It is a cloud-based software platform to deliver a DaaS (Desktop as a service) solution for multiple industry verticals. With SkyDeck, Asteria Aerospace is targeting various industry verticals including agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, surveillance and security. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

SkyDeck provides its users with a unified dashboard and services for drone fleet management, scheduling, executing, data processing, visualisation, and AI-based analysis. It also brings in operational transparency, improves collaboration between stakeholders, provides secure and centralised management for scaling drone programmes. Also Read - How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps

For the agriculture sector, the company claims that SkyDeck will provide data and insights that can be used to measure crop traits, assess crop health, and optimise agriculture inputs. Also Read - OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Construction and mining industries can use the software to bring in drone-based aerial data to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records.

Critical infrastructure sectors like oil and gas, telecom, and power and utilities can use the software and drones to digitise and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, identifying threats, and recording changes.

Governments can use the platform for their programmes and initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme, Smart Cities, Agristack, and more.

“The recent liberalisation of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government have increased the demand for drones across industry sectors. Asteria is already among the leading drone manufacturers in India. With the launch of SkyDeck, we are addressing the need of the hour with an integrated drone hardware, software, and operations solution. SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale,” said Neel Mehta, Co-founder and Director, Asteria Aerospace.