Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

Jio TV+ to bring Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and 10 other OTT platforms in one spot

One of the key features of Jio TV+ will be that it will require a single login for all content across various OTT platforms.

  Published: July 16, 2020 5:39 PM IST
Jio TV Plus

Reliance Jio recently announced Jio TV+ at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently. Jio TV+ will act as a content aggregator that will bring together movies, shows, and more from OTT platforms, TV channels, and various apps and services into its Jio set-top-box. OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and others will be a part of the new venture. Also Read - Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

One of the key features of Jio TV+ will be that it will require a single login for all content. This is much more convenient than signing into separate accounts for the various OTT platforms and services. There is also a voice search that works just like Amazon’s Alexa. Also Read - Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

“For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV. Through the Jio App Store on the Set-Top Box, one can access internet applications across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more,” said Akash Ambani at Reliance’s AGM event. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

There is more to Jio TV+. The service will also make television-watching more interactive than ever. One example of this is that users will be able to vote in a poll, or vote for their favorite contestant in a reality TV show, straight from the TV itself. Real-time results and percentages will also be displayed on the screen for viewers.

Jio Glass announced in India

In other news, Jio also launched the Jio Glass MR (Mixed Reality) glasses. The Jio Glass is able to merge real and virtual elements together to create entirely new environments and visuals. There is a high-resolution display fit into the glasses themselves that let the user experience this. With the blending of both worlds, the Jio Glass will be able to seamlessly integrate digital elements with the geography around them and with real-world physics into play.

  Published Date: July 16, 2020 5:39 PM IST

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

News

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio
Netflix adds new Shuffle button to suggest similar content

Entertainment

Netflix adds new Shuffle button to suggest similar content
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple
Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature launched

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature launched

Best Sellers