  • JioCinema partners Disney to offer content like Lion King, Star Wars and more
JioCinema partners Disney to offer content like Lion King, Star Wars and more

JioCinema app will host a dedicated Disney section for content spanning across movies, animation, series and shorts, under the collaboration.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 10:38 AM IST
Reliance Jio’s movie app JioCinema will now host content from Disney India ranging from Pixar, Marvel, Lucas film etc under an agreement between the two companies.

“JioCinema and Disney India have come together to offer timeless stories and beloved characters from the biggest brands in storytelling- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas film to Jio users across age groups,” Jio said in a statement.

JioCinema app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the home page with content spanning across movies, animation, series and shorts, under the collaboration. The on-demand video steaming app will offer customization option where viewers can choose from their Disney, Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars character such as Mickey Mouse, Captain America, and Lightening McQueen and browse the entire range of content available on that character.

Besides, Reliance Jio, the major disruptor in the Indian telecom sector, ranked fourth among the top 20 attractive brands, IANS recently reported. Additionally, the report stated that Samsung Mobile is the most attractive brand, according to a TRA Research report.

Speaking on the popularity of Samsung Mobile, N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, said: “Samsung offers mobile phones with prices ranging from Rs 8,000-75,000 and this very variety sets it aside from other mobile manufacturers.” He also noted that the company has come out well after instances of the Samsung Note 7 model bursting and catching fire in 2016 hurt the brand significantly.

On Reliance Jio, Chandramouli said that the internet penetration achieved by Jio and the data availability it has ensured have helped in its popularity.

