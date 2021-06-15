JioFiber Postpaid launched in India: Plans start at Rs 399 per month

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its JioFiber Postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 per month. The company will reveal details for all of its JioFiber Postpaid plans on June 17. Also Read - This 4G feature phone can be used as a hotspot device: Take a look

JioFiber Postpaid

The company has announced that users getting JioFiber Postpaid will not have to pay a security deposit nor will they have to pay any installation charges. This means that they will not have to pay the Rs 1,500 fees for the WiFi router and the installation charges. However, users will still have to pay the Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit for the 4K Set Top Box. Also Read - Jio Freedom Plans 2021: Jio launches 5 new prepaid plans with no daily data limit - check details

JioFiber Postpaid plans will start at Rs 399 per month with their being long term options available for six months and 12 months. All of the Rs 999 and above JioFiber Postpaid plans will include up to 15 paid OTT apps including SunNxt, HoiChoi and more. Also Read - Good news! Jio users can now check COVID-19 vaccine slots on WhatsApp - here's how

All of the new plans will be symmetric, which means that users will get equal download and upload speeds. Additionally, the company is offering users an option to setup an autopayment service to clear the bills on time.

How to get JioFiber Postpaid

JioFiber Postpaid plans will be made available on June 17. The company claims that interested users “can get the service by dropping a lead on jio.com/fiber.” After which the company’s executive will reach out to them to install a connection.

The company has not revealed how already subscribed prepaid users will be able to convert their connections into postpaid.

Apart from this, the company recently rolled out five new ‘Jio Freedom’ prepaid plans ranging between Rs 127 to Rs 2,397. All of the Jio Freedom plans come with 30-days and multiple validity instead of 28-days and multiple validity that it used to offer earlier.