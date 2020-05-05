comscore JioFiber set-top-box finally gets Amazon Prime Video app | BGR India
News

JioFiber set-top-box finally gets Amazon Prime Video app

News

JioFiber STB users will now see the Amazon Prime Video app there in the apps offering list, and they can access it with their own Amazon Prime subscription.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Jio Games

Reliance Jio has now added Amazon Prime Video app on its JioFiber set-top box (STB). The telco had launched this smart STB device last year, but it didn’t have many OTT apps support. The major drawback was that it didn’t have the Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in the list of OTT apps. Now, Jio has got Amazon Prime Video onboard, but the Netflix app is still missing. Also Read - JioFiber Annual Plans : फास्ट इंटरनेट स्पीड के साथ मिलते हैं कई सारे बेनिफिट्स

The JioFiber STB users will now see the Amazon Prime Video app there in the apps offering list, and they can access it with their own Amazon Prime subscription. Reliance Jio is not offering it for free. At present, JioFiber user can access a list of VOD streaming apps which include Zee5, ALT Balaji, SonyLiv, Voot, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, first reported by OnlyTech (via NDTV Gadgets360). Also Read - Reliance JioFiber offers free 10Mbps broadband connections during Coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile, Jio’s video calling app is coming to rival Zoom. The telco has already announced that it will soon launch ‘Jio Meet‘ video conferencing-cum-collaborative app. It’ll integrate Jio’s eHealth platform along with eEducation platform in the Jio Meet app. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data: All you need to know

At present, the Jio Meet’s landing page notes “Thank you for your interest in JioMeet”. It is expected that there will be a dedicated Windows and Mac app, and Outlook plugin alongside the Android and iOS app. To note, Jio Meet app will let you sign in with the OTP alongside the usual email sign-in process.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

As explained by the company, users will also be allowed to join a meeting as a guest. Corporate users will be allowed to share the conference link with other participants, and join a conference directly from the Chrome browser without any login or sign-up. The business plan will include up to 100 people support for the calls and much more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 11:45 AM IST

