JioPages has got hold of a new feature, which is meant for people who use the Indian web browser on Android TV or Jio set-top box. The new Study mode will now let kids study on TV without any distractions. Also Read - JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

This will prove helpful in the ongoing study-from-home model, which children are still getting acclimatised to. Here’s what’s offered.

JioPages gets new Study mode for kids

The Study mode on JioPages is meant to sort a number of issues children often while studying at home. This includes the limited availability of devices, smartphone distractions, getting exposed to smaller screens that can affect the eyes. and more.

The new mode will provide users with curated videos on various subjects and class-wise content: all coming with easy navigation. There will be subject-wise channels, which can be added as favourites too. There’s also the ability to block ads. QuickLinks will allow kids to access popular education sites on JioPages.

The new JioPages mode comes in addition to the existing Standard and the Incognito modes. While the former is a default option, the latter enables a more private browsing experience.

People who will try the Jio web browser for the first time can download the app via the Google Play Store on their Android TV. Jio set-top box users will get JioPages as a pre-installed app. Once the app is installed, they will get an option to choose between the aforementioned modes. The modes can be changed by accessing the Switch Modes option in the address bar.

To recall, JioPages recently made its entry on Android TV. It was initially launched as an Android app, which has now garnered over 10 million users. It also comes with various modes, Quicklinks, Top Sites, Short Videos, Quiz & Live Score Cards, and more features.

There’s no word on whether or not there will be a Study mode for JioPages’ Android app.