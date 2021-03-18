JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

Leading telco player Jio’s very own web browser JioPages has now arrived on Android TV. While Jio’s dedicated web browser was previously available only for those subscribers having Jio set-top box platforms, the latest update now brings JioPages on Android smart TVs.

The JioPages will provide users curated videos content section with over 10,000 videos across 20 categories. Here are all the details on how to download the JioPages browser on Android TV and its features

JioPages web browser: How to download on Android Smart TV?

To note, the JioPages web browser is available for Android Smart TV with Google Play support. If you want to stream content from the browser, here’s the simple guide to get started

-Head to Google Play Store and check JioPagesTV in the search bar

-Tap on the install button, once downloaded follow the requisite steps to access the content in the browser.

JioPages Made in India web browser: Features

As mentioned earlier, the web browser will offer over 10,000 videos across 20 categories. JioPages offer a dedicated search bar and voice search support for quick searching of web content. There’s an incognito mode as well that you can enable for private browsing. The TV browser supports eight regional languages- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla. Selecting a regional language on the JioPages web browser will let users customise the browser news feed and offer content in the preferred regional language. Another interesting feature of Jio’s dedicated web browser is the ability to download PDFs directly from JioPages and read documents on the large screen.

Among other features, JioPages offer a Quicklinks section which allows Android TV users to access the popular sites with a single click. The browser also includes trending news pieces outside the home and the videos tab. The trending news pieces are available either in English or any of the regional languages listed on the browser. It also has an integrated download manager that allows accessing downloaded data. You can even bookmark your favourite sites or access the browsing history. Other features include- dark mode theme, built-in Adblock Plus, encrypted connection, and search engine- Yahoo, Duck Duck Go, and Bing.