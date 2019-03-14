JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Reliance launched its second-generation smart feature phone back in July 2018. The JioPhone 2 will be available for purchase today via a flash sale in India. It is set to go on sale at 12:00 PM via the company’s online store. This is not the first time that the device will go on sale. It has been made available via flash sale multiple times since its launch. The 4G VoLTE device carries a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the original JioPhone cost Rs 1,499.

The JioPhone 2, which is a successor to the JioPhone, offers horizontal viewing experience. The 4G feature phone features a full QWERTY keyboard design, unlike the original JioPhone. The company earlier explained it changed the design of the phone and added QWERTY keyboard because the standard number pad was not good enough for powerful typing experience.

As for the specifications, the Reliance JioPhone 2 is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. As mentioned above, the handset also supports full QWERTY keyboard for a better ergonomic typing experience. It ships with KaiOS, which is a smart operating system specially meant for feature phones. Moreover, the feature phone comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

The company is also giving an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. On the photography front, Reliance has fused a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a 0.3-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The JioPone 2 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Additionally, the device also offers support for social media apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp. It also supports YouTube, Google Maps and Google’s virtual assistant. In terms of connectivity. It has Wi-Fi, Voice over Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.