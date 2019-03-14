comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

The 4G VoLTE device carries a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the original JioPhone cost Rs 1,499.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 9:52 AM IST
jiophone-2-website-image

Reliance launched its second-generation smart feature phone back in July 2018. The JioPhone 2 will be available for purchase today via a flash sale in India. It is set to go on sale at 12:00 PM via the company’s online store. This is not the first time that the device will go on sale. It has been made available via flash sale multiple times since its launch. The 4G VoLTE device carries a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the original JioPhone cost Rs 1,499.

The JioPhone 2, which is a successor to the JioPhone, offers horizontal viewing experience. The 4G feature phone features a full QWERTY keyboard design, unlike the original JioPhone. The company earlier explained it changed the design of the phone and added QWERTY keyboard because the standard number pad was not good enough for powerful typing experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20: Everything you need to know

As for the specifications, the Reliance JioPhone 2 is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. As mentioned above, the handset also supports full QWERTY keyboard for a better ergonomic typing experience. It ships with KaiOS, which is a smart operating system specially meant for feature phones. Moreover, the feature phone comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The company is also giving an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. On the photography front, Reliance has fused a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a 0.3-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The JioPone 2 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Additionally, the device also offers support for social media apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp. It also supports YouTube, Google Maps and Google’s virtual assistant. In terms of connectivity. It has Wi-Fi, Voice over Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 9:52 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

How To

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Gaming

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Android Q Beta is official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month
BSNL offering unlimited voice calling benefit with Rs 599 prepaid plan for 6 months

News

BSNL offering unlimited voice calling benefit with Rs 599 prepaid plan for 6 months
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Android Q Beta is official
News
Android Q Beta is official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

News

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack