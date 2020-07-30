comscore JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model: Expected price is under Rs 500

Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a new version of JioPhone that is expected to be cheaper than the original model. It could be launched at Rs 399.

  Published: July 30, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Do you remember the original JioPhone? It was launched at a very low price of Rs 999 and offered highly affordable access to LTE services. Despite the upgraded JioPhone 2, the original model continues to sell well. With a price of Rs 699 currently, it offers an even better value proposition than ever. However, Jio wants to make the mobile phone more accessible with an even cheaper variant of the JioPhone, called JioPhone 5. Also Read - JioMart एप को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, 10 लाख से अधिक बार हुआ डाउनलोड

A recent report from 91Mobiles suggests that a JioPhone 5 is in works and before you get your hopes high, this is just another feature phone. It is said that the JioPhone 5 is essentially a lighter version of the original JioPhone. This means it will retail for a much lower price than the current price of the JioPhone. Also Read - Google brings Translate feature to JioPhone users via Assistant

Surprised? Yes, if the leaks are to be believed, the JioPhone 5 may end up with a starting price of Rs 399. This will, without doubt, make the JioPhone 5 one of the cheapest mobile phones you can buy in the market. Given that it is from Jio, the handset might feature support for 4G LTE connectivity. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may launch on Reliance Jio Phone, currently under testing: Report

JioPhone 5 speculations

With the presence of 4G LTE, the JioPhone 5 (or Lite) could end up running on the same KaiOS platform. This means the phone could feature an Internet browser and a couple of apps pre-installed. We expect WhatsApp, Facebook and Google to be pre-loaded on this phone. The phone could also make VoLTE calls similar to the original JioPhone.

The report mention that calls to Jio numbers will be free of charge for users. However, in order to use Internet, they will have to buy separate packs. Jio could extend the JioPhone plans to the users of the JioPhone Lite or may even come up with more affordable plans.

Surely, the hardware will be compromised to keep the costs low. The phone may look identical to the JioPhone with its small LCD display and a keypad. Rumours have it that the Lite version may skip on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the phone may even ditch the cameras to cut down on costs further. Limited storage may also not allow users to download new apps on the phone.

JioPhone 5 expected launch date

There’s no launch date known for the JioPhone 5 yet. However, Jio may announce it along with the Jio smartphone later in the year or probably next year. Jio recently announced that it has plans to come up with an affordable 4G smartphone complete with a touchscreen and Android OS.

  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Best Sellers