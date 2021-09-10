JioPhone Next was said to release in India today (September 10), on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Excited consumers will be disappointed to know that the availability of JioPhone Next has been delayed. Late on Thursday, Reliance released an official statement stating that the most awaited JioPhone Next will be released before Diwali. Also Read - JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

The company further said that the first ever Jio smartphone, developed together with Google, is currently in advanced trials. Diwali 2021 is set on November 4, so, we can expect the JioPhone Next to officially release by the end of October. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

JioPhone Next release delayed reason

Reliance said that the global semiconductor shortage is the key reason behind pushing the release of the JioPhone Next smartphone. Shortage of semiconductor has been a global issue since the last few months and has hit several industries including smartphones, automobiles, video game consoles, among others. Jio is hopeful that the delay in roll out will help “mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages”. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

The company said that the JioPhone Next is currently being tested with a limited set of users in the country and will be widely available ahead of Diwali. With the JioPhone Next, the company aims to target users looking to shift from 2G feature phone to an affordable smartphone.

In an press note, the company said, “the device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.”

JioPhone Next expected price

Jio is yet to reveal the pricing of the JioPhone Next but rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest the price to be around Rs 3,499. Since the company hasn’t revealed the official pricing of the JioPhone Next, we suggest to take all leaks and rumours with a pinch of salt for the time being.