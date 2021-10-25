comscore JioPhone Next Set to Launch on November 4, Specifications Revealed: Check Price, Features, More
JioPhone Next specifications revealed ahead of November launch: Check price, full specs, more

JioPhone Next will be unveiled in India at Diwali on November 4. It was announced in June during Reliance's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance. The smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console listing which revealed some of the key features. The company has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to create JioPhone Next.

Indian telecom company Reliance Jio has revealed that its upcoming smartphone JioPhone Next will be unveiled in India on Diwali. JioPhone Next was announced in June during Reliance’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Back then, the company had announced that the smartphone would be made available on September 10. Also Read - Best postpaid plans under Rs 600 from Reliance, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calls, OTT subscription, more

The smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, which revealed some of the key features. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best 4GB daily data prepaid plans under Rs 600

JioPhone Next specifications (expected)

According to the Google Play listing, the smartphone will offer an HD display with 720×1440 pixel resolution. The listing suggests that the 2GB RAM variant will come with 16GB storage, while the 3 GB RAM model will include 32 GB storage. The company has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to create JioPhone Next. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

As per reports, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with Cortex-A53 cores paired with an Adreno 306 GPU. It will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Additionally, the smartphone will come equipped with an easy and intelligent camera that will support several photography modes, including portrait mode, night mode, and others. The tech giant has also provided custom Indian augmented reality filters for enhancing the pictures.

As far as the battery is concerned, the company didn’t reveal anything, but previous reports had claimed that the phone would pack a 2,500mAh battery. The smartphone will come with Jio and Google apps preloaded, voice assistant, read aloud, translate, and automatic software update.

JioPhone next price (expected)

According to leaked reports, the price of JioPhone Next is likely to fall between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000. This upcoming phone is said to be available in several color options. Some reports suggest that the JioPhone Next will come with 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM support, DuoGo, and Google Camera Go pre-installed.

  Published Date: October 25, 2021 2:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 25, 2021 2:41 PM IST

JioPhone Next set to launch on November 4, specifications revealed: Check price, features, more
JioPhone Next set to launch on November 4, specifications revealed: Check price, features, more
Apple's MacBook Air launch event delayed to 2022: Report

News

Apple's MacBook Air launch event delayed to 2022: Report
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more
Clubhouse will soon let users to pin links to the top of rooms

Apps

Clubhouse will soon let users to pin links to the top of rooms
GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more

Gaming

GTA Online Halloween Events 2021: Spooky killer clowns, haunted Phantom car, UFOs, and more

Best Sellers