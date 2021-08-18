comscore JioPhone Next price in India leaks, tipped to be priced under Rs 3,500
JioPhone Next is set to release on September 10. Ahead of the official release of the Jio-Google Android smartphone, all the important specs and also the price of the JioPhone Next have been leaked. Here’s everything you need to know.

JioPhone Next was announced at Reliance’s AGM 2021 event earlier this year. Ahead of the September 10 release, almost everything about the Jio and Google Android smartphone has been leaked online. Also Read - JioPhone Next specs out ahead of release: Qualcomm 215 SoC, Android 11 Go, HD+ display, more

Last week, all the key specifications of the JioPhone Next were leaked and now the pricing is out and it look pretty impressive. However, it must be noted that Reliance Jio is yet to officially confirm the pricing as well as specifications of the JioPhone Next Android smartphone. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

According to the latest leak coming from tipster Yogesh, the JioPhone Next will release at a price around Rs 3,499. Stating the price of the JioPhone Next, the tipster notes that it is an estimated pricing. So, to know the final pricing of the JioPhone Next, we will need to wait till September 10, when the smartphone will officially release in the country. Also Read - 5 budget phones coming to India soon: Realme 8s, Nokia C30, JioPhone Next, more

The tipster also reveals all the important specifications of the JioPhone Next. As per the leak, the JioPhone Next will come packed with a bigger 5.5-inch HD display and support for 4G VoLTE dual SIM. The tipster reveals that the soon to be released JioPhone Next will be backed by a 2500mAh battery.

Under the hood, the JioPhone Next is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants including 2GB and 3GB RAM and 16GB and 32GB of internal storage. On the software front, the JioPhone Next is tipped to run Android 11 Go edition out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the JioPhone Next is expected to include a single 13-megapixel sensor on the rear panel. While on the front, the smartphone is tipped to include an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 9:44 AM IST

Best Sellers