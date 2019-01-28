comscore
JioRail app launched for JioPhone, JioPhone 2: Book train tickets, check PNR status and more

The app supports different payment modes for train bookings, including credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallet services.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 1:04 PM IST
Image Credit: Reliance Jio

Launched in 2017 to complement Reliance Jio’s ultra-affordable data-voice combo plans, the JioPhone has been quite a success in the Indian market. The ‘smart featurephone’ even got a successor – JioPhone 2 – last year, which essentially keeps the same hardware, but features a bigger display and a QWERTY keyboard. Running KaiOS, JioPhone and JioPhone 2 already support popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook. And now, they are about to get even better.

Expanding its own portfolio of KaiOS apps, Reliance Jio has introduced its JioRail app for users of JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Available from JioStore, the app will allow users to book train tickets, check PNR status, view ticket history, and even cancel already-booked tickets, from their JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices. Other information that can be checked via the app includes train timings, seat availability, and more.

Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available

Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available

Users can book tickets at the last moment using ‘Tatkal’ service, and JioRail supports different modes of payment such as credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallet services. Future upgrades planned for the app include PNR status change alerts, as well as the ability to locate trains and order food. However, as is always the case, the app is being rolled out gradually, so it may take a while for it to show up on JioStore.

Watch: JioPhone Kumbh App

Powered by a 1GHz dual-core CPU, JioPhone and JioPhone 2 come with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 128GB in size. For imaging, the ‘smart featurephones’ have a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 1:04 PM IST

