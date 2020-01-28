comscore Reliance Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge | BGR India
Jio's Got Talent: Reliance Jio and Snapchat launch a 10-second creative challenge

The 10-second challenge by Reliance Jio and Snapchat will go on till February 4, 2020.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Reliance Jio and Snapchat are launching a unique creative challenge for Snapchat users. The new challenge allows users to record a video of up to 10 seconds and showcase their talents on the app. Further, Snapchat also gets a Jio’s got talent filter for the same. The filter allows users to bring up props like a mic hat, headphones and light rings.

Snapchat and Reliance Jio insist that users taking part in the challenge must include their Snapcode or Snapchat username in the video caption. The video must be also added to ‘Our story’ on Snapchat, so it can be publicly viewed. The challenge went live on January 26 and will go on until February 4, 2020.

The Jio’s got talent Snapchat challenge also brings rewards for its winners. Users with the most interesting and creative content will be awarded. One winner will win a trip to Thailand for two people. Other prizes include recharges from Reliance Jio.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio went nationwide with its Wi-Fi calling service. The company recently launched Wi-Fi calling for both voice and video calls in India. According to the company, users on Wi-Fi calling can seamlessly switch between VoLTE and Wi-Fi calls without a drop in the network. Anyone with a Jio tariff plan can avail the Wi-Fi calling service.

Setting up Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling on your device is also pretty simple. Android users can enable the service by heading over to Settings and looking for the Wi-Fi calling option. Turn on the toggle to ‘Enable’ and you’re good to go. For iPhones, you can enable the service by going to Settings > Phone and turning on the service.

The Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling service is supported on over 150 handsets. These include smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, Motorola, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi. A few smartphones from upcoming brands like Tecno, Infinix, Coolpad, Itel, Lava and Mobiistar are also supported.

  Published Date: January 28, 2020 10:17 AM IST

