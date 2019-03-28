Reliance Jio's usage as primary voice SIM increases: Report

The use of Reliance Jio SIM cards as the primary network for voice calls by multi-SIM holders increased in 2018, a UBS report said. Around 92 percent of the Jio subscribers used the network for voice calls during December 2018-January 2019, compared to 83 percent of the subscribers in March-April 2018, the report said.

Further, survey carried out in 13 cities of the country showed that Airtel’s usage as the primary data SIM increased to 95 percent during the December-January period from 83 percent in March-April 2018. The survey was carried out in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Vishakhapatnam, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar, Salem, Raipur and Allahabad. The report also said that JioPhone’s share of feature phone users was at 11 percent of the total Jio subscribers during the period under review compared to 17 percent during March-April 2018.

Besides, recently IANS reported that Reliance Jio led the subscription race in January 2018 with an addition of 93.24 lakh subscribers across the country, the highest among all the telecom service providers. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that the subscriber base of Jio was nearly 29 crore. The total number of wireless subscribers in the country by the end of January stood at 118.19 crore, higher by 59.74 lakh from December.

“Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,176 million at the end of December 2018 to 1,181.97 million at the end of January 2019, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51 percent,” the TRAI said. “Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,181.97 million), 1,022.58 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) in the month of January 2019. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 86.51 percent of the total wireless subscriber base,” it added.