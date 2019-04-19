JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

Reliance Jio has added four new channels to its JioTV app. Out of the four channels, the telecom company has added two regional languages channel that include the Jio Bollywood Premium HD and Jio Bollywood Classic HD. There are also Tamil Hits HD and Jio Telugu Hits HD channels. Besides, Reliance Jio recently added support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which is available only on Android 8.0 OS and above.

The newly added feature improves the experience of a user. The feature lets you check WhatsApp messages or browse the internet, or do any work on your device while watching JioTV. If you are watching JioTV and plan to switch to WhatsApp, the PiP mode will kick in and video will shrink and play in a thumbnail, Telecomtalk reports.

Besides, if you are planning to purchase a new Reliance Jio plan with 1.5GB 4G high-speed data per day, you can get it for Rs 399. The plan also includes 100 SMS on a daily basis and unlimited voice calls benefits. The package comes with a validity of 28 days. There is also 2GB 4G high-speed data offer on a regular basis, which is priced at Rs 398. With this plan, customers can get a total of 140GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls benefits and 100 SMSes each day. It will be valid for 70 days.

If 2GB 4G data is not enough for you, you can also buy the 3GB 4G data offer. This plan comes with a price tag of Rs Rs 299. For the price, Jio users can avail a total of 84GB 4G data, voice calls benefits and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. If your data gets exhausted before the deadline, then it will reduce to 64 kbps. The 4GB high-speed data pack will cost you Rs 509, and will offer free voice call, unlimited data and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. All these plans give you free access to Jio apps.