comscore
News

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

News

JioTV has added four new Jio HD movie channels. Reliance Jio just recently rolled out an update, offering Picture-in-Picture mode for the app.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 3:30 PM IST
reliance-jio

Reliance Jio has added four new channels to its JioTV app. Out of the four channels, the telecom company has added two regional languages channel that include the Jio Bollywood Premium HD and Jio Bollywood Classic HD. There are also Tamil Hits HD and Jio Telugu Hits HD channels. Besides, Reliance Jio recently added support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which is available only on Android 8.0 OS and above.

The newly added feature improves the experience of a user. The feature lets you check WhatsApp messages or browse the internet, or do any work on your device while watching JioTV. If you are watching JioTV and plan to switch to WhatsApp, the PiP mode will kick in and video will shrink and play in a thumbnail, Telecomtalk reports.

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

Also Read

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

Besides, if you are planning to purchase a new Reliance Jio plan with 1.5GB 4G high-speed data per day, you can get it for Rs 399. The plan also includes 100 SMS on a daily basis and unlimited voice calls benefits. The package comes with a validity of 28 days. There is also 2GB 4G high-speed data offer on a regular basis, which is priced at Rs 398. With this plan, customers can get a total of 140GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls benefits and 100 SMSes each day.  It will be valid for 70 days.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

If 2GB 4G data is not enough for you, you can also buy the 3GB 4G data offer. This plan comes with a price tag of Rs Rs 299. For the price, Jio users can avail a total of 84GB 4G data, voice calls benefits and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. If your data gets exhausted before the deadline, then it will reduce to 64 kbps. The 4GB high-speed data pack will cost you Rs 509, and will offer free voice call, unlimited data and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. All these plans give you free access to Jio apps.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 3:30 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
News
OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

News

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

WhatsApp planning to change emojis for its Status updates

News

WhatsApp planning to change emojis for its Status updates

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets camera improvements with MIUI update

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets camera improvements with MIUI update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

MediaTek's 5G chip arriving in India by year-end

Apple robot can disassemble 200 iPhones per hour

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

News

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels
Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

News

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February

News

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February
Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

News

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

हिंदी समाचार

24 अप्रैल को भारत में Redmi Y3 के साथ Redmi 7 भी होगा लॉन्च, शाओमी ने दिया हिंट

30,000 stickers के साथ Android और iOS पर लॉन्च हुआ Hike Sticker Chat ऐप

PUBG के साथ Fortnite भी हुआ इराक में बैन

Xiaomi 100W टर्बो फास्ट चार्जिंग को बड़े लेवल पर कर रहा है तैयार, 4000 mAh बैटरी 17 मिनट में हो जाएगी चार्ज

Amazon Daily Quiz 19 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 30 हजार रुपये वाले Marshall Woburn Speakers

News

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
News
OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead
MediaTek's 5G chip arriving in India by year-end

News

MediaTek's 5G chip arriving in India by year-end
Apple robot can disassemble 200 iPhones per hour

News

Apple robot can disassemble 200 iPhones per hour
JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels

News

JioTV adds 4 new Jio HD movie channels