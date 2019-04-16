comscore
JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

As per JioTV app changelog, the Picture-in-Picture is available only for Android 8.0 Oreo and above devices. Previously the app only allowed Picture-in-Picture mode for within app browsing.

Reliance Jio has updated its OTT services app ‘JioTV’ for Android with Picture-in-Picture mode. Which means, you can now continue watching JioTV while browsing other apps, chatting and more. The company has pushed a 9.05MB update, and the latest JioTV for Android (version 5.6.1) can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

As per JioTV app changelog, the Picture-in-Picture is available only for Android 8.0 Oreo and above devices. We also tried the new feature and it works flawless. Previously the app only allowed Picture-in-Picture mode for within app browsing, and now a small window running the video overlays on all apps. You can also disable the feature with just a toggle switch in JioTV app settings.

To recall, the Picture-in-Picture has been a native feature of Android OS since long. Not just JioTV, other apps like YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp has also implemented the same feature for their platforms. Coming to JioTV, the app only works for Reliance Jio users and it is one of the early app in India to have provided LIVE video content from 640 channels across languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, and more.

The JioTV app offers 138 HD channels to the subscribers. Additionally, Reliance Jio has its own exclusive channels like Jio Events, Jio Sports and more for users on its platform. The telecom operator is offering these services in bundle with Jio prepaid and postpaid subscriptions. So far, there have been no additional charges for the JioTV app services. The Android app on Google Play is rated 4.4 stars with over 2 million reviews and over 10 million downloads.

