John Legend launches new music-based NFT
John Legend launches new music-based NFT

According to OurSong, people can buy Vibes only via OurSong Dollars, which are kinds of arcade tokens.

John Legend NFT

Image Source: Flickr

It’s always about the vibes, right? John Legend isn’t just a Grammy winner anymore, he is also now the co-founder and chief impact officer of an NFT platform, OurSong. Also Read - What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

“Everyone can now turn stories, music, photography, and any kind of art into NFT trading cards called Vibes,” the company said. “Vibes allow you to unlock exclusive updates and access private chat communities where you can meet like-minded others.” Also Read - Union Budget 2022: This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman had to say about cryptocurrencies, NFTs

While NFT has many admirers, from NBA superstar Stephen Curry to supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, Legend’s involvement in OurSong has raised eyebrows as it comes after another music-based NFT project, HitPiece, was recently called out by musicians across the world. Also Read - Over 80% of NFTs created using OpenSea’s free tool are fake, plagarised or spam

According to OurSong, people can buy Vibes only via OurSong Dollars, which are kinds of arcade tokens.

“OSD is a transaction point used on the Platform, and the purchase price of Vibes will be set only in OSD,” the Terms and Conditions of the company reads. “You can deposit OSD in OurSong by purchasing it with credit card, debit card, wire payment, or USD Coin deposited in your wallet on Circle’s blockchain[.]”

GIFs priced between .50 USD (roughly Rs 37) to 25 USD (roughly Rs 1870) are currently available at OurSong. While starting a new NFT platform is well and good, it does fail to address the primary loopholes that led to the outrage against Hit Piece. For instance, how can artists submit takedown requests for Vibes of their work that have been minted without their permission?

What OurSong does address is why anyone would convert money into OurSong Dollars to buy a Vibe when they can do so using traditional cryptocurrency. The answer, according to the company, is simple, “because they love and support you.”

If the early loopholes are any indicators of things to follow, fans certainly won’t be vibing much with the platform.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 10:42 PM IST

