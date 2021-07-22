comscore Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately
  • Home
  • News
  • Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately
News

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately

News

Researchers have discovered that these apps have managed to get over 30,000 installs. Such apps are said to conduct financial fraud. Know what is Joker malware, how it works and more.

Pegasus spyware

Image source: Pexels

With more and more people using the internet on the regular basis, incidents of dangerous malware affecting mobile phones are rising at a fast speed. The infamous Joker malware is back and has reportedly managed to spread undetected through Google Play store, yet again. Also Read - Beware of Joker Malware infected Android Apps: Here's how it affects your private data

This isn’t the first time that we are hearing about Joker malware. Most malwares like Joker come with abilities to affect smartphone users and steal their personal data, snoop onto chats and others apps and sometimes also steal stored financial details such as debit and credit card details, among others. Also Read - Downloaded WhatsApp Pink virus by mistake? Here's what you can do to fix your phone

Similar to past instances, Joker malware has managed to spread through the Google Play Store yet again. Cybersecurity researchers have discovered that the malware has spread through 11 Android apps in total on Play store. This was first reported by ZDNet. Also Read - Mobile cyberattacks on Indian firms up by 854% in 2021: Report

What is Joker malware and how does it work?

Researchers have discovered that these apps have managed to get over 30,000 installs. Such apps are said to conduct financial fraud. Researchers from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz have also found that these apps often trick users promising features for productivity, communication, and other utilities. Report suggests that Google has removed all 11 of these apps from the Play Store.

Unlike previous versions, the latest and updated edition of Joker malware uses a novel method of infecting a mobile device. The malware downloads the malware “payload” using URL shorteners, which means it uses links like TinyURL, bit.ly, Rebrand.ly, zws.im, 27url.cn, among others.

While Play store has removed these apps from the platform, what is worrying is that the malware manages to get back despite Google’s protection. Researchers have found that the malware uses its internal Bouncer checks for apps submitted to the Play Store and also on-device scanning using Google Play Protect. Researchers said, “despite public awareness of this particular malware, it keeps finding its way into Google’s official application market by employing changes in its code, execution methods, or payload-retrieving techniques.”

Tips to keep in mind

To protect your phone from getting affected with such malware in future, ensure to not download random apps from Play store. Users must check the developer’s name and all other details in the about section on Play store before downloading any app on their phone. Before downloading an app, users must check user reviews and rating first. As a precautionary measure, users can also download a security tool like Malwarebytes or Sophos Mobile, which quickly scans and removes unwanted malware from device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2021 6:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2021 6:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately

Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Cool WhatsApp features that should be introduced soon

Related Topics

Related Stories

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately

News

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately
Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store

Features

Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store
What to do if you've downloaded WhatsApp Pink on phone

News

What to do if you've downloaded WhatsApp Pink on phone
Cyberattacks on mobiles on the rise

News

Cyberattacks on mobiles on the rise
Android app offering free Netflix may steal your WhatsApp data

Apps

Android app offering free Netflix may steal your WhatsApp data

हिंदी समाचार

YouTube Super Thanks फीचर हुआ लॉन्च, अब वीडियो क्रिएटर्स की होगी भरपूर कमाई

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 में मिलेगा Zombie मोड, नए वेपन, नया मैप और ढेरों नए फीचर्स

Vi के इन प्लान्स में मिलता है Disney+ HotStar VIP का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Mircomax के एक नए स्मार्टफोन को किया गया स्पॉट, 30 जुलाई को लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 और Fold 3 की कीमत हुई लीक, मिलेंगे कई लॉन्च ऑफर

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know
Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

News

Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately
News
Joker malware back on Google Play store, delete these apps from your phone immediately
Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

News

Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too
Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August

Gaming

Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August
Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

News

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T
Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

News

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers