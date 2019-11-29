comscore Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
  • Home
  • News
  • Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive is the design genius behind iconic Apple devices like the iMac G4, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. He departs to start a design consultancy with Apple as first client.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 9:03 AM IST
jony ive stock photo

Jony Ive, the design chief of Apple, has officially left the company. The genius behind iconic Apple devices like the iMac G4, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, has departed the company. While Apple announced that Ive is leaving the company in June, the company has updated leadership page now to reflect the same. The Cupertino-based company has updated its executive leadership page, which does not show the bio page for Jony Ive any longer.

In other words, Ive will be described as former chief design officer of Apple going forward. The departure of Ive means that Evans Hankey will now lead the design group. Hankey’s elevation comes amidst reports criticizing Hankey as a manager than creative designer. As VP of Industrial Design, Hankey will work alongside software design chief Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface Design. The new leadership page does not include bios of either of the two new lead design executives. For the first time, Apple’s leadership page is without a design-focused executive.

Watch: Top five Made in India smartphones

While Ive remains one of the celebrated design executive in the tech world, the recent Apple products have failed to live up to the gold standard. Most reports indicate that Ive’s quest to make thinner and lighter products have compromised final devices shipped by the company. Since the announcement of his departure, Apple has launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are thicker, heavier and offer long battery life.

Apple also launched redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor switch keyboard, thicker chassis and 100Whr battery. Ive will depart later this year “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients,” Apple had said earlier. The company said that Ive will pursue personal projects but will continue to work closely “on a range of projects with Apple.”

Apple design chief Jony Ive talks about Apple Watch and his first real watch

Also Read

Apple design chief Jony Ive talks about Apple Watch and his first real watch

Apple Park, the new spaceship-style Apple campus in Cupertino, California, will be the last major design product made by Ive. He joined Apple in 1992 and designed the iPod, iPhone, iPad and Macbook as well as the iOS software system for Apple devices. Apple has not revealed how the company will collaborate with Ive’s new design consultancy firm LoveFrom. It is expected that the new design firm will work on Apple Watch bands. Ive’s departure is the end of an era where Apple came closer to bankruptcy, revived itself with innovative design and cutting edge devices. “If I had a spiritual partner at Apple, it’s Jony,” Jobs was quoted as saying.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Deals

FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shows locally made Apple iPhone XR

News

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shows locally made Apple iPhone XR
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans: 300 रुपये से सस्ते वोडाफोन के बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पैक

PUBG Mobile ने चीटर्स और हैकर्स की लिस्ट को किया अपडेट, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर कल होगी पहली सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 3 स्मार्टफोन दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, पंच-होल डिजाइन होने का मिला हिंट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

News

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more