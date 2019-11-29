Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Jony Ive, the design chief of Apple, has officially left the company. The genius behind iconic Apple devices like the iMac G4, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, has departed the company. While Apple announced that Ive is leaving the company in June, the company has updated leadership page now to reflect the same. The Cupertino-based company has updated its executive leadership page, which does not show the bio page for Jony Ive any longer.

In other words, Ive will be described as former chief design officer of Apple going forward. The departure of Ive means that Evans Hankey will now lead the design group. Hankey’s elevation comes amidst reports criticizing Hankey as a manager than creative designer. As VP of Industrial Design, Hankey will work alongside software design chief Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface Design. The new leadership page does not include bios of either of the two new lead design executives. For the first time, Apple’s leadership page is without a design-focused executive.

Watch: Top five Made in India smartphones

While Ive remains one of the celebrated design executive in the tech world, the recent Apple products have failed to live up to the gold standard. Most reports indicate that Ive’s quest to make thinner and lighter products have compromised final devices shipped by the company. Since the announcement of his departure, Apple has launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are thicker, heavier and offer long battery life.

Apple also launched redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor switch keyboard, thicker chassis and 100Whr battery. Ive will depart later this year “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients,” Apple had said earlier. The company said that Ive will pursue personal projects but will continue to work closely “on a range of projects with Apple.”

Apple Park, the new spaceship-style Apple campus in Cupertino, California, will be the last major design product made by Ive. He joined Apple in 1992 and designed the iPod, iPhone, iPad and Macbook as well as the iOS software system for Apple devices. Apple has not revealed how the company will collaborate with Ive’s new design consultancy firm LoveFrom. It is expected that the new design firm will work on Apple Watch bands. Ive’s departure is the end of an era where Apple came closer to bankruptcy, revived itself with innovative design and cutting edge devices. “If I had a spiritual partner at Apple, it’s Jony,” Jobs was quoted as saying.