Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-coloured Mac computers and the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to “explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury.”

— Reuters