comscore Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner
Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

Jony Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late CEO Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Published: July 13, 2022 9:58 AM IST
jonyive

Jony Ive was a close confidant of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta: Check details

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive’s contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company’s candy-coloured Mac computers and the iPhone. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' could be the rumoured rugged smartwatch by Apple

Apple declined to comment on the report. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, features

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to “explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury.”

— Reuters

