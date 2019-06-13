JVC has launched six new Smart LED TVs under its INT series in India. The first television in the series is 32N3105C priced at Rs 11,999. The 39N380C is a HD LED TV with inbuilt soundbar. The model 32N380C and 24N380C are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. The model 32N385C is a HD LED Smart TV while models 39N31105C and 32N3105C are HD Intelligent Smart LED TV. The 32N3105C is an Intelligent Smart TV that offers more than one million hours of inbuilt content.

JVC Smart LED TV: All you need to know

JVC is part of Viera Group, which is one of the largest OEM for consumer durables in India. The company says its Intelligent UI can read user interests and keep them posted on trending content right on home page. The new 32-inch Smart LED TV from JVC will be able to show trending music and movies on the home screen. The content are provided by applications powered by JVC Store and Netrange Portal. JVC notes that there are more than 500 inbuilt content providing applications including Netflix and YouTube.

In terms of specifications, the TV features a 32-inch HD panel with resolution of 1366×768 pixels. JVC claims to be using A+ grade screen for perfect viewing experience. It features slimmer bezels and is 4K media playback ready. It has dual 12W speakers and uses quad-core Cortex A53 CPU. The processor is clocked at 1.5GHz and is coupled with Mali-450MP graphics processor. The TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The smart TV also gets inbuilt Miracast support and there is an E-share app that helps display content from the smartphone. For connectivity, JVC is offering three HDMI ports, two USB port, inbuilt Wi-Fi and LAN. The smart TV also comes with a smart remote that has a mouse cursor to simplify navigation. JVC’s new portfolio of six TVs will be available on Flipkart with one year warranty. At Rs 11,999, JVC’s new Smart LED TV is among the cheapest in the segment. It will compete against offerings from brands like Xiaomi Thomson and MarQ in India.