comscore JVC Smart LED TV Flipkart Launch | Price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India; prices start from Rs 11,999
News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India; prices start from Rs 11,999

News

JVC has launched six new smart LED TVs in India. These new smart LED TVs will compete with smart TV from brands like Xiaomi, Thomson and MarQ.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 4:19 PM IST
JVC 32-inch TV main

JVC has launched six new Smart LED TVs under its INT series in India. The first television in the series is 32N3105C priced at Rs 11,999. The 39N380C is a HD LED TV with inbuilt soundbar. The model 32N380C and 24N380C are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. The model 32N385C is a HD LED Smart TV while models 39N31105C and 32N3105C are HD Intelligent Smart LED TV. The 32N3105C is an Intelligent Smart TV that offers more than one million hours of inbuilt content.

JVC Smart LED TV: All you need to know

JVC is part of Viera Group, which is one of the largest OEM for consumer durables in India. The company says its Intelligent UI can read user interests and keep them posted on trending content right on home page. The new 32-inch Smart LED TV from JVC will be able to show trending music and movies on the home screen. The content are provided by applications powered by JVC Store and Netrange Portal. JVC notes that there are more than 500 inbuilt content providing applications including Netflix and YouTube.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy right now

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy right now

In terms of specifications, the TV features a 32-inch HD panel with resolution of 1366×768 pixels. JVC claims to be using A+ grade screen for perfect viewing experience. It features slimmer bezels and is 4K media playback ready. It has dual 12W speakers and uses quad-core Cortex A53 CPU. The processor is clocked at 1.5GHz and is coupled with Mali-450MP graphics processor. The TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The smart TV also gets inbuilt Miracast support and there is an E-share app that helps display content from the smartphone. For connectivity, JVC is offering three HDMI ports, two USB port, inbuilt Wi-Fi and LAN. The smart TV also comes with a smart remote that has a mouse cursor to simplify navigation. JVC’s new portfolio of six TVs will be available on Flipkart with one year warranty. At Rs 11,999, JVC’s new Smart LED TV is among the cheapest in the segment. It will compete against offerings from brands like Xiaomi Thomson and MarQ in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 4:19 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
News
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

News

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

News

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

Gaming

Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs

Deals

World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs
Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart
Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10

News

Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

News

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Deals

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action की फुल स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, One Vision की तरह होगा punch-hole display

Uber Volvo Self-driving Car : बिना ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी Uber की गाड़ियां, Volvo के साथ मिलकर पेश की सेल्फ-ड्राइविंग कार

India vs New zealand Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी New zealand, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo Y93 की कीमत एक बार फिर 1,000 रुपये हुई कम, अब 10,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
News
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

News

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP
Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

News

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked