JVC launches two new HD TVs in India, prices start from Rs 7,499

Last month, JVC launched 6 new Smart LED TVs in India. Now, the company has unveiled two more TVs in the country. The model 32N380C and 24N380C are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. The newly launched JVC TVs promise to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. Notably, both the 32-inch and 24-inch TVs sport similar features with the only differentiation being their screen size.

Both the TVs feature slimmer bezels and comes with HD (1366 x 768 pixels) resolution. The company says that one can watch movies and all the other TV programs at the highest level of details with ultra-wide color tech. JVC claims that with zero Dot A+ grade and Ultra Luminous Backlight tech, the LED TVs deliver supreme picture quality. The JVC TVs also offer support for 24W speakers and Dolby sound.

There is a gaming mode as well. With these TVs, you also get a wide variety of gaming apps, as per the company. For connectivity, JVC is offering two HDMI ports and two USB ports. JVC says the TVs enable low power consumption, and also goes on standby mode when not in use. Both the JVC products are available for purchase via leading retail stores and Flipkart. The 32N380C JVC model will cost you Rs 9,999, while the 24N380C JVC model can be purchased for Rs 7,499.

As mentioned above, JVC launched new Smart LED TVs under its INT series in India last month. The first television in the series is 32N3105C, which is priced at Rs 11,999. There is a 39N380C HD LED TV with inbuilt soundbar. The model 32N380C and 24N380C are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. The 32N385C model is an HD LED Smart TV. The company also announced 39N31105C and 32N3105C HD Intelligent Smart LED TVs.

The 32N3105C is reportedly an Intelligent Smart TV that offers more than one million hours of inbuilt content. This TV features a 32-inch HD panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. JVC claims to be using A+ grade screen for good viewing experience. It features slimmer bezels and is 4K media playback ready. It has dual 12W speakers and uses quad-core Cortex A53 CPU. The processor is clocked at 1.5GHz and is coupled with Mali-450MP graphics processor. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option.