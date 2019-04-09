JVC teaming with Flipkart to launch 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV in India for Rs 38,999

Similar to the smartphone market, the television market is also undergoing a change in stiffer competition with the entry of a number of Chinese and Japanese brands offering new television models at an affordable price point. Some of the most notable names that are competing for a place in the living rooms of as many users as possible include Xiaomi, Thomson, Vu, iFFALCON, Blaupunkt and more. JVC, a Japanese brand is trying to gather a foothold in the Indian market while competing with its rivals.

In an effort to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, the TV maker has just teamed up with Flipkart to launch its first Smart TV with 4K resolution that crosses the 50-inch mark with a screen size of 55-inch. The company is operating in partnership with Viera Group to bring its products into the Indian audience. Talking about their latest product, the company revealed its 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV along with Quantum Backlit technology. As mentioned, the Smart TV comes with a 4K display panel while offering 3840 x 2160 pixels of resolution. In addition to this, the Smart TV also comes with a pair of 25W “Dolby-certified” speakers.

According to the announcement, Mr Sharan Mani, the Director of Business Development at JVC issued a statement adding, “The new range of UHD TV lineups from JVC, meets the growing expectations of our consumers, its power packed with Ultra Luminous display and a host of smart features such as Miracast, 500+ apps and 1 million hours of non-stop entertainment.: He went ahead to state “These beautifully designed TVs are equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with the lifestyle demands.”

The company claims that the Smart TV comes with a “bezel-less” body but that thing still has to cover some distance to be truly bezel-less. According to the official announcement by the company, the TV is powered by an Amlogic processor with a Quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. Out of the box, Smart TV comes with pre-installed apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Hotstar and “up to 500” other apps that users can install on the TV. Smart TV also comes with “dual intelligent user interfaces” called “CUI” and “Sensywall” that provide you with content based on your interest.

Users can also perform all set-top box operations directly with the help of the Smart TV remote control. Talking about remote controls, JVC states that the TV comes with two remotes, the first one that is for general TV browsing and control while the second is got gaming. The Smart TV remote comes with hotkeys for direct access to “JVC app store”, YouTube, Amazon Prime View, and other apps while the gaming remote with QWERTY keypad comes with a motion sensor. The Smart TV comes with 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports for other devices. Lastly, Flipkart is offering a year-long warranty for the device.