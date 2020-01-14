Google Doodle celebrates 101st birthday of Kaifi Azmi

Search and the software giant is back with another Google Doodle to highlight a personality. Today, the doodle is celebrating the 101st birthday of songwriter, poet, and social change advocate Kaifi Azmi. Similar to past Doodles, Google has shared additional details about the poet on its dedicated Google Doodle page. Taking a closer look at the design of the doodle, Azmi is standing in the front of a microphone with a celestial background. The design encompasses his life about addressing the masses on a microphone through his poems, songs, or social change work. This doodle is only visible for users in India.

Google Doodle celebrates Kaifi Azmi; details

Now that we have covered the design and visibility of the Doodle, let’s talk about Kaifi Azmi. According to the Google Doodle page, Azmi has quite a diverse body of work. This work ranges from poems on love, activist verses, to Bollywood songs and screenplays. In addition, the diversity and quality of the work pushed Azmi to be “the most renowned poets” from the 20th century in India. The doodle also claims that his humanitarian efforts continue to impact lives to date. For some context, Azmi was born in Uttara Pradesh in 1919.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

Azmi went on to compose his first poem, a ghazal-style piece at the age of 11. This poem was inspired by the Quit India freedom movement in 1942. Later, Azmi left Uttar Pradesh for Mumbai to work with an Urdu newspaper. A couple of years later, Azmi went on to publish his first collection of poems called “Jhankar”. Around the same time, Azmi also went on to become a member of the “Progressive Writers’ Association”.

Several notable agencies including the government went on to award Azmi numerous prestigious awards over the course of his life. Some of the highlights include the Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education back in 1974. Others also include three Filmfare Awards for Garam Hawa back in 1973 and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2002.