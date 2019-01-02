KaiOS confirms that it will roll out WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G in more regions

KaiOS Technologies, the software maker for KaiOS, the operating system on JioPhone and Nokia 8110 4G has just confirmed a significant development on its official Twitter account. According to the confirmation, the company added that “WhatsApp is coming to Nokia 8110 4G”. For context, WhatsApp support is already available for Nokia 8110 4G users in the Indian market and the company clarified that it will roll out for devices “in other regions”. The company confirmed this development while replying to a query on Twitter about WhatsApp support. This announcement comes months after the company initially rolled out the support in India.

This marks a significant development for Nokia 8110 4G users as they can use WhatsApp on what is essentially a feature phone. Though the version that users will get on the feature phone will be somewhat different from the proper smartphone app that one may be familiar with. Diving into the details about the differences between WhatsApp for feature phones and smartphones is that the one aimed at JioPhone and Nokia 8110 4G will only allow users to chat, send photos and video and nothing else including Statuses.

Watch: Nokia 8110 First Look

This also likely means that WhatsApp will make its way to the Nokia Store though the company has not confirmed this. This is because till now WhatsApp is only available on JioPhone and Nokia 8110 4G through the JioStore. Taking a look back at the confirmation tweet, it is worth noting that it stated that there is not “confirmed date yet” about the rollout.

In terms of specification, the Nokia 8110 is powered by Snapdragon 205 SoC along with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. HMD Global has added a 2.4-inch TFT screen with 240×320 pixels resolution along with 2-megapixel sensor on the back. The device runs on a 1,500mAh battery and even sports a dedicated microSD card slot.