Kannur man orders camera and Flipkart delivers him pack of tiles

A lot can go wrong while shopping online. However, the one where you would not want the experience to go wrong is with the product itself. In fact, that just happened with a Kannur man. According to a report, Vishnu Suresh, a native of Kannur placed an order for a camera worth Rs 27,500 on Flipkart on November 20. However, when he got the product, Suresh did not know that he was in for a surprise.

Flipkart delivers tiles instead of a camera

According to a report by Malayala Manorama, Suresh was delivered a packet by Ekart Logistics, a subsidiary of Flipkart, on November 24. When he opened the packet, he found pieces of tiles with the camera’s manual and warranty card in the box. Vishnu Suresh later called the customer care of Flipkart. The report notes that the retailer has promised to send him a new camera within a week. The incident just shows that online commerce will continue to raise concerns despite their growing popularity.

We have reached out to Flipkart to understand the reason behind this wrongful delivery. It is also not clear why the company has promised to deliver him the camera in a weeks’ time. However, it is important to note that this isn’t the first time that such an incident has happened. There have been several reports of cheating as well as other false delivery in the past as well. While getting wrong delivery is not new, there have also been reports of delivery guys being cheated by those ordering online.

Last year, a man ordered iPhone 8 from Flipkart and got soap bar instead. Back in 2015, a report emerged that Amazon and Flipkart agents are scared of making deliveries in Noida and Ghaziabad. The report highlighted that they do not deliver consignments worth more than Rs 10,000 to customers in UP including NCR regions. This seems like a vicious circle where customers get wrong delivery or delivery agents are scared of going to certain locations.