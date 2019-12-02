comscore Kannur man orders camera and Flipkart delivers him pack of tiles
Kannur man orders camera and Flipkart delivers him pack of tiles

In another instance of wrongful delivery, Flipkart gives a packet of tiles to a man who ordered camera.

  Published: December 2, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Photo: Manorama Online

A lot can go wrong while shopping online. However, the one where you would not want the experience to go wrong is with the product itself. In fact, that just happened with a Kannur man. According to a report, Vishnu Suresh, a native of Kannur placed an order for a camera worth Rs 27,500 on Flipkart on November 20. However, when he got the product, Suresh did not know that he was in for a surprise.

Flipkart delivers tiles instead of a camera

According to a report by Malayala Manorama, Suresh was delivered a packet by Ekart Logistics, a subsidiary of Flipkart, on November 24. When he opened the packet, he found pieces of tiles with the camera’s manual and warranty card in the box. Vishnu Suresh later called the customer care of Flipkart. The report notes that the retailer has promised to send him a new camera within a week. The incident just shows that online commerce will continue to raise concerns despite their growing popularity.

We have reached out to Flipkart to understand the reason behind this wrongful delivery. It is also not clear why the company has promised to deliver him the camera in a weeks’ time. However, it is important to note that this isn’t the first time that such an incident has happened. There have been several reports of cheating as well as other false delivery in the past as well. While getting wrong delivery is not new, there have also been reports of delivery guys being cheated by those ordering online.

Mumbai engineer orders Apple iPhone 8, Flipkart delivers a bar of soap

Mumbai engineer orders Apple iPhone 8, Flipkart delivers a bar of soap

Last year, a man ordered iPhone 8 from Flipkart and got soap bar instead. Back in 2015, a report emerged that Amazon and Flipkart agents are scared of making deliveries in Noida and Ghaziabad. The report highlighted that they do not deliver consignments worth more than Rs 10,000 to customers in UP including NCR regions. This seems like a vicious circle where customers get wrong delivery or delivery agents are scared of going to certain locations.

  Published Date: December 2, 2019 12:24 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro का अफोर्डेबल वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, रियलमी कर रही है तैयारी

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन में होगी पंच-होल डिस्प्ले, पोस्टर हुआ लीक

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: इन टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 13,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

FASTag Deadline Extended : फास्टैग अनिवार्य करने की समय सीमा 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी

Nokia TV की भारत में कीमत और उपलब्धता की जानकारी हुई लीक

