Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

Film director Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and more invest in OnePlus co-founder's Nothing.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei back in 2020 started a new consumer technology brand, called Nothing. Initial investors in the brand included big names like iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and YouTuber Casey Neistat. Now, the company has announced a new list of investors being added to the mix, including film director Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, digital content creator Ranveer Allabadia and singer Jasleen Royal. Also Read - Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor

“The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space. We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision & mission. In 2021 we successfully launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) and we assure you, this is just the beginning,” said Manu Sharma, VP and General Manager of Nothing India. Also Read - Nothing reportedly working on its first smartphone, expected release date revealed

The company currently has launched only one product, Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds. The Nothing ear (1) was launched back in July and were priced at Rs 5,999. In November, the company had increased the price of the device to Rs 6,999. The company earlier had also announced that within two months of the launch of Nothing ear (1), it has shipped over 1,00,000 units globally. Also Read - Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Nothing ear (1) feature a unique transparent design and charging case. They feature 11.6 mm drivers and come with a claimed battery life of up to 5 hours of continuous music playback and up to 34 hours with the case. They also come with ANC support, an IPX4 water resistance rating and wireless charging support.

In other news, Nothing recently announced its partnership with Qualcomm. Under the partnership, Qualcomm will provide Nothing with chipsets for a number of their devices launching next year.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 5:59 PM IST

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
