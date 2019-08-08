Karbonn unveils 4 new feature phones in India, prices start from Rs 700

Domestic smartphone player Karbonn Mobiles has launched four new feature phones in India. The newly launched KX3, KX25, KX26 and KX27 feature phones will be available for purchase later this month. The phones are aggressively priced between Rs 700 to Rs 1,000. Read on to know more about these features phones.

The Karbonn KX3 model is equipped with a 1.7-inch display. It is backed by an 800mAh battery. There is a boom box speaker as well. The device also comes with wireless FM radio with a recorder, a power-saving mode, and a video music player. The KX25 feature phone packs a 1,800mAh battery under the hood. It sports a 2.4-inch display, and offers features like FM Radio with recording, and dual SIM card slots. There is an LED torch as well as a digital camera too.

The KX26 features a 1.7-inch display and comes packed with a 1,450 mAh battery. You also get a digital camera and video-music player. Lastly, the KX27 phone is powered by a 1,750mAh battery, and features a digital camera. There is a Bluetooth connectivity option too. With these feature phones, one can send text messages, voice messages, pictures, emoticons, business cards with Ztalk.

Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn Mobiles said, “The KX series of feature-rich phones is aligned with our brand’s commitment to offering innovative technologies at reasonable price points. We believe customer satisfaction is what matters at the end of the day. We have been serving India with the best of customized phones for the past 10 years and wish to keep the journey going. This new series complements our customer-centric strategy to offer utility services, without compromising on either style or affordability. In our country, a considerable part of the population still uses feature-phones and, therefore, it is important for us to carefully curate products that are in line with their aspirations.”

“Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate not just our culture but also the progress that we have made all through these years. The launch of Karbonn’s new series is our salute to the country’s growing manufacturing expertise that will help us achieve new milestones in the future”, he added.

– With inputs from IANS