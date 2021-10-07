The state of Karnataka implemented a new law on Tuesday, which bans online games involving betting and wagering, and any act of risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill. According to a report by Reuters, Mobile Premier League (MPL) was among the first few services that began blocking access to users in Karnataka on Wednesday. Also Read - RCB vs MI IPL match today at 7pm: How to watch online for free

Online betting games banned

According to the report, the MPL app became inaccessible to users in Karnataka and showcased the messages, "Sorry! The law in your state does not permit you to play Fantasy sports," "Fantasy games are locked," and "cash games are locked." Paytm Games is also not accessible to users in Karnataka.

Dream11 remained operational at the time, but Paytm First Games was not. Dream11 continues to stay active according to various online reports.

Karnataka is the latest Indian state that has banned online games involving money in India after Telangana, Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh to name a few. Tamil Nadu had imposed similar bans, however, those were struck down by its high court at the time.

This is a major time for fantasy sports platforms considering that IPL 2021 is currently underway, and it is one of the largest sports tournaments in India. According to the Reuters report Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are very important regions for online gaming accounting for around 20 percent of the total business for companies. Due to which gamers and some companies were planning to file court challenges against the new Karnataka law.

If the bans across the country keep on intensifying, it could hit the new and booming online gaming sector very hard. This would also put the country in a bad light, considering a lot of foreign investors have invested a lot in such companies in recent months.