Karnataka government launches AVGC Center of Excellence with Animation, VFX, Gaming courses

The Karnataka state government on Thursday launched a centre of excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) in Bengaluru. The digital media hub is funded by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology. The department was set up under an initiative called ‘Innovate Karnataka’ Also Read - CSC launches Yogyata app for rural empowerment

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT, and Higher Education, said while launching that “This CoE brings digital excellence to creative industries. India now commands around 10 percent of the global AVGC market and has the potential to reach 20-25 percent by 2027. Karnataka has been driving the AVGC sector in the country. Our government is proud of this CoE, and this centre will take us to greater prominence in the sector.” Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

Through this, the Government of Karnataka, which has the credit of being the first state in India to introduce the AVGC policy in 2012, has become the first government in the country to set up such a center of excellence, which is also said to be the largest in the world. The AVGC centre is located in Mahadevapura in Bangalore. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

Inaugurated AVGC – Center of Excellence at Bengaluru. The Center will showcase the Animation, VFX, Gaming and Comics industry’s competence and infrastructure in our state.@CMofKarnataka @BSBommai @ABAI_AVGC @Startup_Kar @ITBTGoK pic.twitter.com/1vymteUcc4 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) January 20, 2022

Narayan further added, “The state will come out with the new AVGC policy within one year, and required land will be provided within a year to set up dedicated ‘Digital Media Entertainment Area.’ More small CoEs will be set up across the state, particularly on campuses of universities, and collaborations will be made with more number of fine arts institutions.”

The center also has a ‘Finishing School,’ which offers unique courses based on emerging technologies such as virtual reality, digital compression, photogrammetry, simplification of education, real-time virtual production, and other emerging technologies.

EV Ramana Reddy, Assistant Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, said Karnataka accounts for 20 percent of the Indian entertainment and AVGC industry.