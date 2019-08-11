comscore Kerala floods: Vodafone, Airtel offering free voice calls, data, SMS benefits
  Kerala floods: Vodafone and Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data and SMS benefits
Kerala floods: Vodafone and Airtel offering free voice calls, mobile data and SMS benefits

As Kerala is facing massive floods, several telecom companies are offering free services to their customers in the affected areas. Airtel is giving free voice call, mobile data and SMS benefits. Read on to know more about what Vodafone Idea is offering to its customers.

  • Published: August 11, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Kerala has been experiencing heavy rain and flood which has resulted in huge devastation and loss of lives. As Kerala is facing massive floods, several telecom companies are offering free services to their customers in the affected areas. Airtel has taken a few measures, and is giving free voice call, mobile data and SMS benefits.

The telecom operator has announced that “All Airtel mobile customers in affected areas will get free talktime and SMS along with data benefits credited to their respective accounts. So that they can stay connected at all times. The validity of prepaid customers for outgoing calls and all other services, and bill payments dates for postpaid customers have been extended to August 16, 2019.”

Moreover, Airtel has also set up special toll-free helpline 1948 to help in locating missing persons. “Airtel’s network teams are also working overtime to ensure that mobile sites in the affected areas and up and running and have stocked extra fuel and spares,” the company said.

Nagananda U, COO–Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said, “Unprecedented flooding has disrupted the lives in several parts of Kerala. Besides making efforts to ensure that our mobile network continues to operate in these areas despite the difficult condition on the ground, we have taken these proactive steps to keep customers connected with their loved ones and families. We will continue to assist the local administration and relief teams in whichever way possible.”

Vodafone Idea is also offering a ‘Talk Time’ credit of up to Rs 10 to Vodafone prepaid customers. To activate this Kutty credit, Vodafone customers can dial *130# and Idea users can dial *150*150#. Moreover, 1GB of data is being auto-credited for free to all Vodafone Idea prepaid users in Kerala, where several districts have been affected by the floods.

Vodafone Idea has also given an extension on bill payment dates. “We have been working closely with local authorities and with their help VIL has launched a helpline to trace all those who have been reported missing at different locations in the state. On calling 1948 from any Vodafone Idea number in Kerala, and sharing details (name and Vodafone/Idea number) of the missing person, the caller will receive an SMS within 2 hours with their last called location on our network.”

“We have mobilized our vast network of employees, customers, partners, vendors and supporters for relief work, and channelized our resources and efforts to the best of our ability, to provide help and assistance to the affected people in this hour of need. We have also kept our retail stores open in a phased manner.”

  • Published Date: August 11, 2019 11:02 AM IST

