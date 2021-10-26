Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced to provide laptops to 45,313 ST/SC children under the ‘Vidyakiranam’ project. The laptops will be made available to students from classes 1 to 9 in the state. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 50000 in India: Dell Inspiron 5578, Acer Aspire E, and more

In addition to this, all Scheduled Caste students studying in Classes 10 and 12 would also get digital devices in this phase itself, through social efforts.

A total of 45,313 students in 14 districts would be provided with laptops in the first phase, and the distribution would be completed in November.

Inaugurated the distribution of free laptops for all ST students from classes 1 to 12 as part of the #Vidyakiranam project. 45,313 students will be benefitted. ₹ 81.56 Cr has been allocated, and distribution will be completed in November. pic.twitter.com/52V6NTV5pg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 25, 2021

The laptops, provided as part of this initiative, carry a three year warranty and comes pre-loaded with the FOSS-based operating system and educational applications developed by state-run KITE.

An agreement will be signed between the schools and the parent to ensure the proper upkeep of these devices. Each laptop costs Rs 18,000 (including GST) and laptops worth Rs 81.56 crore would be distributed within a month.

There are an estimated 3.5 lakh students in the general category who are in need of digital devices as part of the Vidyakiranam project.

Lakshmi Jayesh, Class 5 student in Thiruvananthapuram district, received the first laptop from Vijayan on Monday.