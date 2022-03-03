Kia disrupts Indian market with ‘Made in India for the world’ products

It has been three years since Kia entered the Indian market. Within this period, the automaker has launched four products. The line-up includes Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the latest Kia Carens. Also Read - Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Kia completed and began the production of its products at its Anantapur facility. The company set up the factory in a record time of 2 years. Since then, the automobile brand rolled out four products, three out of them are exclusively developed for India.

Kia began its journey in India with the largest number of network touchpoints recorded by any other new entrant. The company went on to top the 'Dealer Satisfaction Survey' conducted by FADA, two years in a row in 2020 and 2021.

Kia was also the fastest to reach sales milestone of one, two, three lakh domestic sales. It also surpassed the one lakh export milestone. The carmaker also took lead in terms of connected car sales. The company has sold over 1.75 Lakhs connected Kia cars in India.

The company registered a cumulative sales (domestic and export) figure of 5 lakh units. Kia has managed to acquire 6 percent market share in just 30 months of sales operation in the country. The car company has become the one of the five best-selling car brands in India. Furthermore, it has managed to achieve number one rank as a utility vehicle exporter in CY2021 with 25% market share.

Kia Seltos

Seltos was the first car launched by the South Korean car manufacturer. It was launched in August 2019 and it was the sole product offered by the company for substantial period. It was the first “Made in India for the World” product introduced by the company. Kia has sold a total of 2,51,877 units of Seltos in the domestic market till January, 2022. The SUV alone contributed 65 percent of the total sales of Kia in India.

Kia Carnival

The Carnival reached Indian shores for the first time in during Auto Expo 2020. The car created a segment on its own in MPV category. The vehicle has registered total sales of 9,737 units in India, so far.

Kia Sonet

The sub-4m SUV was launched in September 2020. It was the third product for India and the second ‘Made in India for the World’ product. The total domestic sales of the car has reached 1,24,504 units till January, 2022. The car contributed 32 percent share to Kia India.

Kia Carens

Carens is the latest addition in the line-up. It is the fourth Kia product for the Indian market. The car is available as a 6/7 seater recreational vehicle (RV). The car was launched on 15 February this year. This is the third ‘Made in India for the World’ product. The car is the second exclusively Made in India product. The new car gets 10 safety features including 6 airbags, DBC, VSM, HAC etc. as standard. Kia offers one of the lowest maintenance cost to its customer of 37 paisa per KM.