comscore Kia launches certified pre-owned car business ‘Kia CPO’ in India: All you need to know
Kia launches certified pre-owned car business ‘Kia CPO’ in India

Kia on Tuesday announced the commencement of its certified pre-owned car business ‘Kia CPO’ for customers in India.

Highlights

  • Kia announced the commencement of its certified pre-owned car business ‘Kia CPO’
  • The company aims to provide a new age experience to customers.
  • Kia India will provide warranty coverage along with maintenance programme on pre-owned cars.
South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer Kia on Tuesday announced the commencement of its certified pre-owned car business ‘Kia CPO’ for customers in India. With exclusive Kia CPO outlets, the company aims to provide a new age experience to customers, in line with new car buying experience, that will allow them to sell, buy or exchange pre-owned cars. Starting certified pre-owned car business in just over three years since the beginning of sales operations in the country, makes Kia one of the fastest OEM to do so. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

Kia India will provide warranty coverage along with maintenance programme on pre-owned cars. The cars sold through Kia CPO will get: up to 2 years & 40,000 kms of warranty coverage and up to 4 free periodic maintenances. Also Read - Kia introduces India’s fastest electric vehicle charger in Gurugram

“With Kia CPO, we want to rewrite the rules of the game for the pre-owned car market. Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Kia strives to revolutionize mobility by identifying need gaps in the industry and fulfilling them with our well-thought-out products and services,” Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said in a statement. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia raided by German authorities over allegations of altering vehicular emissions

He further added, “We’ve noticed that more than one-third customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business. Customers can exchange any used car with new Kia cars and we are also offering a combined packaged deal for exchange customers, with secure and instant payment transfer option.”

Through Kia CPO, Kia India aims to offer better services to customers by following a fair, transparent, and quick digital evaluation process to provide right price for their cars. The company has also introduced Digital Evaluation Mobile Application with real time data integration and scientific pricing suggestion.

All the Kia cars, certified and sold through Kia CPO, will have less than 5 years of age, 1 lakh km mileage, and would undergo comprehensive 175 point quality checks before being made available to customers. These cars will have no structural damage, a verified ownership and service history, and will be refurbished only with Kia genuine parts, the company claims.

Kia has plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with 30+ outlets by the end of 2022. It has already established 15 outlets in 14 cities – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur & Malappuram.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 8:34 PM IST
