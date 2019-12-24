comscore Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia working on electric version of Seltos, expected to launch in 2020
News

Kia working on electric version of Seltos, expected to launch in 2020

News

Kia is preparing to take on electric vehicles market with the launch of Seltos EV. It is expected to share electric platform seen on Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 3:22 PM IST
Kia Seltos main

Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUV in India. The demand for the SUV has led to the company working on an all-electric version. The company has reportedly begun work on electric version of its popular sports utility vehicle. The Seltos EV could be launched in the coming months and will join the Seltos petrol and diesel variants globally. Internally codenamed as SP2 EV, the model is believed to being road-tested internationally by the South Korean automobile manufacturer.

Related Stories


The Seltos SUV is currently being produced at two of Kia’s production facilities. The first one being at Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh, India and second being at Gwangju in South Korea. It went on sale in both these countries towards the end of August 2019. With Seltos EV, Kia is looking at expanding into an interesting segment of automobiles. The electric vehicle will reportedly share its underpinnings, body parts and interior bits with the standard Seltos.

Watch: Samsung Wall Top Five Features

However, it is expected to feature minor styling tweaks to help distinguish it from the standard variant. These changes could be similar to those seen on other Kia EVs including the Niro and Soul. In fact, the Kia Seltos EV is said to share its electric power train with the Soul EV and Hyundai Kona EV. It is expected to get a 204hp electric motor and a 64kWh battery pack. However, the electric SUV will likely have a range lesser than the electric hatchbacks using the same power train.

Tata Nexon EV with Ziptron power train and over 300 km range launched in India

Also Read

Tata Nexon EV with Ziptron power train and over 300 km range launched in India

The Seltos EV might launch in India and other markets with a range of around 400km on a full charge. It could also be targeted primarily at the Asian markets. It might launch in home market of Kia first and then expanded to other markets. According to Autocar India, the production could begin around 2020 but there is no confirmation just yet. Kia has a huge backlog for Seltos orders in the country and is preparing for its second product called the Carnival MPV. This will be a custom built unit and will be launched in the coming months.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 3:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

News

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

News

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV
Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

News

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India
MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

News

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020
Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

News

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020
Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

News

Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

हिंदी समाचार

2020 के शुरुआत में Realme भारत में लॉन्च करेगी फिटनेस बेंड

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offers: 2,020 रुपये के प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme भी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला फोन

WhatsApp features in 2020 : नए साल में व्हाट्सएप में जुड़ेंगे ये नए फीचर्स 

दुनिया मना रही है हॉलिडे सीजन, गूगल ने भी बनाया डूडल

News

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV
News
Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

News

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update
Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

News

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999