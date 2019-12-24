Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUV in India. The demand for the SUV has led to the company working on an all-electric version. The company has reportedly begun work on electric version of its popular sports utility vehicle. The Seltos EV could be launched in the coming months and will join the Seltos petrol and diesel variants globally. Internally codenamed as SP2 EV, the model is believed to being road-tested internationally by the South Korean automobile manufacturer.

The Seltos SUV is currently being produced at two of Kia’s production facilities. The first one being at Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh, India and second being at Gwangju in South Korea. It went on sale in both these countries towards the end of August 2019. With Seltos EV, Kia is looking at expanding into an interesting segment of automobiles. The electric vehicle will reportedly share its underpinnings, body parts and interior bits with the standard Seltos.

However, it is expected to feature minor styling tweaks to help distinguish it from the standard variant. These changes could be similar to those seen on other Kia EVs including the Niro and Soul. In fact, the Kia Seltos EV is said to share its electric power train with the Soul EV and Hyundai Kona EV. It is expected to get a 204hp electric motor and a 64kWh battery pack. However, the electric SUV will likely have a range lesser than the electric hatchbacks using the same power train.

The Seltos EV might launch in India and other markets with a range of around 400km on a full charge. It could also be targeted primarily at the Asian markets. It might launch in home market of Kia first and then expanded to other markets. According to Autocar India, the production could begin around 2020 but there is no confirmation just yet. Kia has a huge backlog for Seltos orders in the country and is preparing for its second product called the Carnival MPV. This will be a custom built unit and will be launched in the coming months.